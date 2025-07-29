The Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their key pass catchers for the foreseeable future. Following Tuesday's practice, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that tight end Isaiah Likely is expected to be out for "a few weeks" after rolling his ankle.

"We'll know more tomorrow," Harbaugh said, via video from the Ravens. "It's going to be a few weeks, though. He rolled his ankle, foot area. We'll get an MRI tomorrow and see exactly what needs to be done, but it'll be a few weeks. It's good that it's this early in camp."

Likely suffered the injury late in Tuesday's afternoon practice and ended up being carted off the field. He was reportedly injured on the final rep of a 1-on-1 red zone drill and was facing off against safety Sanoussi Kane when the injury occurred.

Ravens CB Jaire Alexander highlights 'long-lasting relationships' after Packers exit Brad Crawford

The Ravens tight end is slated to make $3.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. For the first time in his career, Likely logged over 50% of the team's offensive snaps while playing alongside star tight end Mark Andrews, who is also slated to be a free agent this offseason.

Likely had his most productive NFL season to date during the 2024 campaign. The 2022 fourth-round pick registered career-highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (6). Likely also proved to be an important part of the offense in the postseason as he tallied seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the team's two playoff games.

Throughout his NFL career, the 25-year-old has hauled in 108 passes for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns since joining the Ravens.