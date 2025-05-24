Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took exception to one element of the 2025 NFL schedule and lamented the fact that his squad lines up for another prime time road date with divisional rival Baltimore Ravens next season. Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely shrugged off Burrow's complaint and said he anticipates another raucous environment at M&T Bank Stadium when the Thanksgiving night battle arrives.

Next season marks the third straight in which the Bengals must travel for a Thursday night clash with the Ravens. It will be just the third time in NFL history that a team plays a Thursday night prime time contest against a divisional foe in three consecutive years, according to Sports Illustrated. The Bengals also played a Sunday night game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2022.

"I seen the little clip of Joe saying that he wants the game in Cincinnati out there on prime time," Likely said on "Up & Adams." "I mean — I don't even know what their stadium is called. I just know when you come to The Bank, in prime time television, that's just somewhere nobody else wants to be."

The Ravens won each of the previous three prime time home games against the Bengals. They logged a 19-17 victory in the 2022 Sunday night battle, rolled to a two-touchdown triumph in 2023 and made it three-straight home wins last year with a tight 35-34 win.

"If you've ever been to The Bank on a Monday night, Thursday night when the crowd's rocking, they start the game off, everything goes pitch black, you see the purple lights go out, you know the crowd is about to be rocking," Likely said. "I feel like the Bengals always just happen to have those type of games where you come to The Bank, you see the purple lights going and the fans are ready. I mean, they know it's a divisional game. They know it's the Bengals. They don't like us; we don't like them. We love the atmosphere. We love playing at The Bank because now we get to just tee off and have fun, have the crowd on our side, as well."

Overall, the Ravens hold a four-game winning streak in the rivalry series. Their last loss was in the 2023 Wild Card game at Cincinnati, which came in prime time.

Some of the best games of Likely's career came against the Bengals. He notched the second two-touchdown game of his three-year career in last season's overtime win in Cincinnati. In his rookie campaign, he set what was then a personal record with eight catches for 103 yards during the Wild Card defeat.