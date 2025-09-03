Lamar Jackson will be without one of his top offensive weapons when the Baltimore Ravens kick off the 2025 season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Tight end Isaiah Likely is not expected to play in Week 1 as he continues to recover from a broken bone in his foot, according to NFL Media.

Likely suffered the injury in training camp, and even had to be carted off the field. He underwent surgery a little over a month ago, and is reportedly healing as expected. It's a good sign that Likely wasn't placed on injured reserve to start the year, as it means he should miss fewer than four games.

The former fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina had a career year in 2024, catching 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played. Likely also caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the divisional-round loss vs. Buffalo eight months ago. Over three NFL seasons, Likely has caught 108 passes for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns.

With Likely out, fellow Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will have a chance to step up and redeem himself after he dropped the would-be, game-tying two-point conversion late in the playoff loss vs. the Bills. Baltimore vs. Buffalo is the only 2024 playoff rematch being played in Week 1, and is the first Week 1 matchup in NFL history to feature two quarterbacks who finished No. 1 and No. 2 in NFL MVP voting the previous season. Jackson vs. Josh Allen was the closest MVP vote since 2003, when Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were named co-MVPs.