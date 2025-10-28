Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is considered week-to-week with an MCL sprain, according to the NFL Network. Pacheco left Monday night's 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Before going down with the injury, the two-time Super Bowl MVP registered 12 carries for 58 yards in their game against Washington.

Pacheco has 78 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown this season, along with 11 receptions for 43 yards and one touchdowns in the air. Kareem Hunt is the next man up. In 2025, Hunt has 62 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. The running back room also includes Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell. The Chiefs' offense seems to be finding their identity more, but still needs work and Pacheco's injury won't help their case.

Rashee Rice is back, after the wide receiver missed six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash in March 2024. Rice caught three touchdown passes through two games.

The Chiefs next few games are against the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

Pacheco missed eight games last season, seven for a broken fibula and one for a rib injury. Despite missing time, he was second on the team in rushing yards (310) behind Hunt (728).