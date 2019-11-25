It is becoming more clear than ever that the Cowboys coaching staff is not able to compete for a championship

The Dallas Cowboys headed to cold and rainy Gillette Stadium on Sunday to face the then 9-1 and defending champion New England Patriots. The home team won 13-9 mainly thanks to their defense and special teams, but it was another display of how the Cowboys coaching staff struggles with situational football and in-game action.

With the team that the Cowboys currently have, they should not be in the 6-5 spot they are in now, and despite leading the NFC East, there are a lot of things the team is struggling with.

Cowboys owner and ringleader Jerry Jones expressed these same concerns after the loss and made comments about the team struggling on special teams.

On his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson starts off by thanking Jones for always giving him content to talk about.

"Their team has not performed not just this year, but it has been decades," Samson says, noting that these issues are far from new.

Samson compliments Jones for meeting with the media after every game, as he is "everything" for Dallas but warns him, "When you have that microphone and platform, just be careful, or you'll end up on Nothing Personal."

Head coach Jason Garrett has long been the target many have pointed to as the root of these season flops. "It is shocking that he has not been let go after nine basically ineffective years," Samson says, saying out loud what is on most people's minds at this point.

It has not just been Garrett, though he is a main reason for the hyped up seasons that end up falling short. "The quality of play, the quality of players and the quality of coaching have all let the Cowboys down," Samson said.

What Samson believes Jones is doing is starting what will be the end for his head coach. Samson says he is taking a page out of the GM rule book and is attempting to, "Start to plant the seeds for the end of days," adding, "And these will be the end of Jason Garrett's days."

Putting himself in Jones' shoes he says it became even more clear that his team will not be able to compete with the best of them, once again.