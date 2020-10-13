Ah, good morning, friend. We've got a fine Tuesday on our hands and there's sports to discuss, so let's get you out from under that pile of blankets and start your day by slamming some sports knowledge into your brain. You don't even have to put a shirt on if you don't want to... we can J.R. Smith it together.

Let's get to it.

1. Drew Brees, Saints rally to beat Chargers in OT 🏈

We only had one NFL game on Monday night (something that should be normal but actually seems out of the ordinary these days) and, thankfully, it was wildly enjoyable. Justin Herbert and the Chargers traveled to New Orleans to take on Drew Brees and the Saints in a game that was somewhat of a rollercoaster and needed overtime to decide a winner.

Early on, it looked like the Chargers were going to run away with things -- at one point in the first half, Los Angeles held a 20-3 advantage while Drew Brees was playing like a washed noodle-arm. But Brees and the Saints rallied in the second half and forced OT before winning 30-27. Some takeaways, courtesy of Cody Benjamin and Jordan Dajani:

Why the Saints won: Brees closed strong and Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders stepped up with clutch performances. The team's best defenders -- namely Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore -- rose to the occasion to disrupt LA's offense down the stretch

Questionable coaching and blown execution hurt them. Anthony Lynn got too conservative and took the ball out of Herbert's hands too much late in the game. The secondary gave up too many big plays in the second half as well. It certainly didn't help that Michael Badgley's potential game-winning field goal from 50 yards out clanked off the upright at the end of regulation

Of course, it's worth mentioning that Herbert was pretty spectacular last night, even in defeat. He threw for four touchdowns in his first game as permanent Chargers starter, becoming the first rookie QB to ever throw four TDs on Monday Night Football. The kid isn't flawless but he's impressive and fun to watch. It doesn't even look like he's trying that hard when he zips the ball downfield with ease. It looks like LA got a good one.

Unfortunately for Tyrod Taylor, he might want to get comfortable and hire himself a good lawyer.

2. Ranking MLB's managerial openings ⚾

Getty Images

The White Sox were one of the most fun teams in baseball this year and there's no doubt that they've got the talent to contend, especially offensively. That's why it was disappointing to see their playoff run end so quickly (they were eliminated by the A's in the Wild Card Round) and why Rick Renteria won't be returning as the team's manager next season.

There are now three vacant managerial jobs across MLB. So, which of those jobs is the most attractive to prospective managers? Our Dayn Perry has ranked them from most-to-least appealing:

White Sox - Chicago has had an upward trajectory over the past few years and they're coming off a breakout season in which they won at a .583 clip, tied for second place in the tough AL Central and matched the Rays for best run differential in the AL. They've got a young, impressive core and ownership has shown a willingness to spend to build around that core. The only downside to the job is the pressure to win right away Red Sox - They're coming off a terrible season (one that largely came by design following the Mookie Betts trade) but they still do have talent and boatloads of cash at their disposal if they choose to actually spend. They should be able to get back to being competitive in 2021, and the low bar set by this past season might lower initial expectations for the new manager Tigers - Detroit has some young talent in place (especially in the pitching department) and their ownership takes winning seriously when it's feasible. The bad news is they're currently situated in a tough division, their player development track record isn't the greatest, and they've had little success over the past handful of years

Here's my question: Do we truly believe that the Red Sox job is up for grabs or do we think that they're just going to re-hire Alex Cora following his one-year suspension? I've said since the beginning of the season that I thought there was a high probability that they'd end up bringing back Cora, and I feel more confident than ever that's what's going to happen.

3. The Dodgers finally lost a playoff game ⚾

After the Rays and Astros played what may have been the most ignored ALCS game in MLB history on Sunday, they were back on the diamond yesterday...and they weren't alone. Both Championship Series matchups are underway, as the Dodgers and Braves kicked off the NLCS on Monday.

Both Atlanta and Los Angeles entered Game 1 undefeated in the playoffs so far, but only one gets to wake up this morning still perfect...

Braves win Game 1 with big ninth inning: That's right, the Dodgers have finally lost a game. Atlanta took Game 1 by a score of 5-1 but it was a lot closer than that scoreline suggests. The teams took a 1-1 tie into the ninth inning before the Braves connected for a pair of home runs in a four-run frame. Atlanta's pitching dominated (again) and Max Fried put in six innings of strong work

That's right, the Dodgers have finally lost a game. Atlanta took Game 1 by a score of 5-1 but it was a lot closer than that scoreline suggests. The teams took a 1-1 tie into the ninth inning before the Braves connected for a pair of home runs in a four-run frame. Atlanta's pitching dominated (again) and put in six innings of strong work Rays go up 2-0 as Astros shoot themselves in foot: Houston may have beat themselves as much as the Rays beat them on Monday. Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel combined for a brutal error on a routine play that opened the door for a back-breaking three-run homer in the first inning. The Astros also stranded 11 runners and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. That's 21 runners stranded and 2 for 14 with RISP through the first two games of this series for Houston.

Everyone, including myself, seemed to automatically pencil in the Dodgers for the World Series but, if Monday's opener was any indication, we could have ourselves quite the NLCS. That should be exciting. On the other side, the Rays are firmly in the driver's seat at this point -- MLB teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 85 percent of the time.

The good news for Houston? A team from Tampa Bay hasn't beaten a team from Texas in a championship series since...[incoming call from the NHL]... ah, right.

4. Grading Week 5 performances 🏈

So, this is very weird. It's Tuesday and yet the NFL week isn't technically over yet thanks to tonight's Bills-Titans game -- a matchup between two unbeaten teams! -- but we're going to have to move forward with our weekly NFL report card anyway. Let's see what grades we've got this week:

Raiders (A+) become first team to beat Chiefs (B-): Kansas City was still extremely impressive at various points in this game but the Raiders played exactly the kind of game necessary to come away on top against the defending champs. Derek Carr was great, especially in the second half and on third-downs. The Vegas defense even managed to bait Patrick Mahomes into throwing his first interception of the season

Kansas City was still extremely impressive at various points in this game but the Raiders played exactly the kind of game necessary to come away on top against the defending champs. was great, especially in the second half and on third-downs. The Vegas defense even managed to bait into throwing his first interception of the season Texans (A-) thrive in post-O'Brien era: Okay, fine... they played the Jaguars (D) so maybe we shouldn't read too into it, but Houston looked really good in its first game following Bill O'Brien's firing . The Texans piled up 486 yards of offense in this game -- a mark they only hit twice in six years under O'Brien

Okay, fine... they played the (D) so maybe we shouldn't read too into it, but Houston looked really good in its first game following Bill O'Brien's firing The Texans piled up 486 yards of offense in this game -- a mark they only hit twice in six years under O'Brien Jimmy G benched as 49ers (F) stink it up vs. Dolphins (A+): A lot of things have gone wrong for the 49ers this year but Sunday's game vs. Miami was a straight-up debacle. Playing at home against a 1-3 opponent, Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the starting lineup but was benched in favor of CJ Beathard after throwing two early interceptions. The SF defense let Ryan Fitzpatrick carve them up to the tune of 250 yards passing and three touchdowns

You can find grades for every other contest right here, and you'll also be able to circle back for Bills-Titans grades after the conclusion of tonight's game. Will Josh Allen continue to build an MVP case for himself by shredding a Titans team that has been embroiled in chaos for the past few weeks? Time to find out!

⚾ Braves vs. Dodgers, 6:05 p.m. | LAD -157 | TV: FOX

🏈 Bills vs. Titans, 7:00 p.m. | TEN +3.5 | TV: CBS

⚾ Astros vs. Rays, 8:40 p.m. | HOU +101 | TV: TBS

🏈 Saints 30, Chargers 27 (OT)

Emmanuel Sanders had 12 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' comeback win.

💵 Winning Wagers: LA +7, Over (49)

⚾ Braves 5, Dodgers 1

Austin Riley hit a go-ahead solo homer to kick off a four-run ninth inning for Atlanta.

💵 Winning Wagers: ATL +131, Under (8.5)

⚾ Rays 4, Astros 2

Manuel Margot hit a three-run HR and made a brilliant catch in foul territory. The Rays have allowed a total of four runs in their last three games.

💵 Winning Wagers: TB -118, Under (8.5)