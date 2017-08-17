It's time for Titans to lean on Derrick Henry and give DeMarco Murray a break

The Tennessee Titans are finally ready to end their playoff drought. Their quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is on the cusp of stardom after his first two successful seasons in the NFL. Their young offensive line is a top-10 unit. Their tight end, Delanie Walker, is one of the best in the game. Their top defensive lineman, Jurrell Casey, is incredibly underrated. They drafted Corey Davis to fix their receiving issues. The list goes on and on.

But above everything else -- well, besides Mariota's development -- the Titans are a legitimate playoff contender because they can pound the ball down their foes' throats. While the league becomes increasingly pass heavy, filled with shotgun formations, three wide-receiver sets, and tight ends who aren't capable of serving as dependable blockers, the Titans are going old school with their exotic smashmouth.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Titans used 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers) 40 percent of the time when league average was 59 percent last year. They used 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends, two receivers) 19 percent of the time when league average was 17 percent. They used 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end, two receivers) 12 percent of the time when league average was seven percent. They used 13 personnel (one back, three tight ends, and one receiver) nine percent of the time when league average was three percent. You get the point.

For that, the Titans can thank Mike Mularkey, the team's coach who is hell-bent on bringing old-school football back. And for the success that he's experienced with that approach, Mularkey can thank his offensive line and his running backs, DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Last year, the Titans ran the ball 476 times (fourth most) for 2,187 yards (third most).

Last year, Murray deserved the majority of the credit, as he handled the bulk of the workload (293 carries). This year, the Titans should make sure neither back gets the majority of the credit by more evenly distributing the workload between them. Henry is ready for more. And it's time to give Murray the breather he deserves and, quite frankly, might need.

Why Henry is ready for more work

As a rookie last year, Henry rushed for 490 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He played in 15 games and accumulated 110 carries, so he averaged 7.33 carries per game. That number should skyrocket in 2017.

The raw statistics above already indicate that Henry exceeded expectations in his first season. He wasn't the lumbering, stiff, tree-like runner many thought he'd be. He was a capable compliment to Murray.

A look at his more advanced statistics reveals that Henry could be poised for an even bigger breakout.

He was pretty damn elusive. According to PFF, he forced 15 missed tackles as a runner and another 12 as a receiver. PFF tracks a statistic called elusive rating, which "attempts to distill the impact of a runner with the ball independently of the blocking in front of him by looking at how hard he was to bring down." In all, he generated the seventh-highest elusive rating among all running backs who played in at least 25 percent of their team's snaps. For context, Henry racked up the same number of missed tackles on running plays as Colts running back Frank Gore, but Gore accumulated 153 more rushing attempts than Henry.

Henry is more than just a runner. His sample size as a receiver is admittedly tiny, but he did thrive when thrown the ball, catching 13 of his 15 targets and averaging 10.5 yards per receptions. Remember how PFF credited him with 12 missed tackles as a receiver? That means he averaged nearly one missed tackle per reception.

But again, the sample size is too small to conclude that Henry is an elite receiver. Most of Henry's contributions in the passing game came on shorter passes. According to PFF, all of his targets fell within nine yards of the line of scrimmage. And that's fine. Henry doesn't need to be an elite receiver to serve his purpose.

He's a good pass protector too. According to PFF, Henry was asked to pass block on 40 snaps. He ended up allowing zero sacks and just one pressure. He finished with the second-best pass-blocking efficiency among all running backs (min. 25 percent of snaps).

Henry is more elusive than previously advertised. USATSI

Just like pretty much every other area, the sample size in pass blocking is small. That's what makes Henry so difficult to judge. He played so rarely last year. That's why it's hard to say with certainty that he'll go on to have a successful career. That's why it's impossible to know if he'll thrive when given a bigger workload. But the Titans should find out now.

They should also find out more about Henry because Murray could use a breather.

Why Murray's role should be scaled back

Murray was excellent last season after the Titans traded for him. He rushed for 1,287 yards (the second-most in his career) and nine touchdowns (tied for the second-most in his career), averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He added 377 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He was a stud, finishing third in the league in rushing a year after he nearly didn't survive Chip Kelly's offense.

So why should the Titans turn more toward Henry? It's certainly not because of Murray's skillset. Instead, it's all about his workload.

Since he entered the league in 2011, Murray has accumulated 1,420 carries -- the fourth-most in all of football. Running backs are notorious for having short shelf lives, and it's possible the impact of his heavy workload already materialized last year.

How much tread does Murray have on his tires? USATSI

In the final six games of the season, Murray averaged 3.5 yards per carry. That came after Murray averaged 4.87 yards per carry in his first 10 games last year. Other factors could be at play too, like the fact that the Titans played tough defenses down the stretch (the Broncos, Chiefs, and Texans were in that group). But it's still worth noting. It really wouldn't come as a surprise if Murray's body is beginning the process of breaking down. It happens to every running back eventually, and Murray is 29.

The best thing for him would be a decreased workload. Considering the Titans have a decent chance to play more than 16 games in 2017, they'll want to ensure he's well rested for their playoff run. He's still their best running back. They'll need him at his best late in the season.

There's another reason why the Titans need to increase Henry's workload. They need to find out if he's their long-term future at running back. While Murray is technically under contract through the 2019 season, the Titans can cut him at no cost next offseason instead of paying him his $6.5 million 2018 salary, according to Spotrac.

If Henry shines in a more substantial role, the Titans can feel comfortable cutting Murray loose. They'll know what they have in him. If Henry proves he can't handle that role, they can keep Murray around.

My best guess what will happen if Henry is given that role? He'll deliver, in part because he'll be set up to succeed.

Remember that Titans' offensive line? They're going to be opening up massive holes for whatever running back is on the field. Last year, they ranked fifth in running blocking, according to Football Outsiders. There's no real reason to expect a regression. The average age of the offensive line will be 26 when next season begins.

And if almost anyone can run behind that offensive line, why not go with the cheaper, younger option in Henry? Investing a ton of money in a running back when you already have a great offensive line doesn't make that much sense -- especially when your team has holes at other positions, like the Titans do.

The Titans have nothing to lose by handing Henry more carries. If he struggles, give those carries back to Murray and keep Murray around next year. If Henry shines, they will have found their future star running back. And if that happens with Murray still in the fold, the Titans will be primed to run all over their foes in the postseason.