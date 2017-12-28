It's winning time: Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 17

If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool, you've done something right in an unpredictable season. But now it's getting really tough with one week remaining. It's time to gain an edge and win your pool.



A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls.



Last season, he went 166-88-2 in straight-up NFL office pool picks.



With Week 17 quickly approaching, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his NFL survivor pool pick.



The Ravens scored huge for Tierney last week -- taking care of business against the Colts, 23-16.



This week, there are some big favorites, including the Patriots with a huge 15.5-point spread against the Jets, and the Steelers, who are 13-point home favorites against the Browns. If the traditional powerhouses New England and Pittsburgh remain on your board, consider yourself a survivor pool genius. Or lucky.



Beware, however, that Week 17 can be tricky. Some playoff-bound teams must be handled with care because they are locked into a certain seed and might limit -- if not eliminate altogether -- minutes for key and ailing players with an eye on the postseason.



Only in the final week could a top seed, Philadelphia, be getting points at home. The Eagles are locked in at No. 1 in the NFC, so Dallas is favored despite its missing out on the postseason.



Similarly, playoff qualifier Jacksonville is an underdog against Tennessee, which has dropped three in a row.



However, for players who might have playoff contenders alive, Tierney says consider taking a look at the Los Angeles Chargers, who are favored by eight points against the Raiders. The Chargers need a victory to have any chance of making the playoffs.



Tierney has evaluated all the options and has locked in an even stronger Week 17 survivor pool pick than L.A. He knows there's one team that many will still have on their board this week that has a dream matchup.



So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season and is on a scorching 62-45 run this season, and find out.