The Los Angeles Chargers brought in J.C. Jackson to become a difference-maker on their defense, yet the Pro Bowl cornerback has been anything but that through the first season with his new team. Jackson was benched by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley during Monday night's win over the Denver Broncos, the final piece of evidence toward how poor he was actually playing.

"I feel defeated," Jackson said. "I just feel like I'm not just being me. It's hard and it's very disappointing. Knowing what I can do and I'm not able to do it.

"I'm not really playing to my full potential; it's kind of upsetting."

Jackson has just one pass breakup and no interceptions in the four games he's played this year, one season after leading the NFL with 23 pass breakups and eight interceptions. Jackson has notched 17 interceptions over the last two years, but hasn't come close toward reaching that mark this year.

Jackson has allowed 68% of passes targeted in his direction to be caught, allowing three touchdowns on the year. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Jackson have a 110.8 passer rating this season, one year after Jackson allowed just 49% of passes thrown his way to be caught to eight interceptions and just three passing touchdowns for a 32.6 rating.

Opposing quarterbacks have never had a passer rating above 41.9 in a season targeting Jackson, who had a career passer rating allowed of 30.2 in his four seasons with the New England Patriots. Jackson allowed just 49.1% of his passes to be caught with 25 interceptions in his four seasons in New England.

In a different organization, Jackson hasn't been off to the most inspiring start. However, just because Staley benched him doesn't mean the Chargers are moving on.

"We just need to stay patient," Staley said. "We just felt like we had to go in a different direction. We're going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable.

"He came here to do the job he was designed to do. His performance, it has nothing to do with that, fitting in or scheme fit or any of that. He's here to do what he does best. We need to make sure that we continue to work with him so that he's focused, consistent and being the player we know he can be."