Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy sustained an ankle sprain and is unlikely to play in the Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Kevin O'Connell said. That injury could leave McCarthy sidelined for anywhere between two and four weeks, per ESPN.

The anticipated absence sets up a clash between backup quarterbacks with Bengals star Joe Burrow expected to miss at least three months with turf toe. Carson Wentz projects to start for the Vikings while Jake Browning is the next man up for the Bengals.

McCarthy made just two starts before sustaining his latest injury, which sets him up to potentially miss even more time early in his NFL career. The former No. 10 overall pick out of Michigan missed all of last season after undergoing two surgeries to repair a torn meniscus.

Through two games this season, McCarthy displayed a mix of upside and growing pains as he settled in as an NFL starter. He debuted in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears and sparked a late comeback effort, tossing a pair of passing touchdowns and finding the end zone with his legs for a thrilling victory. Sunday night's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was not so stellar for McCarthy, who threw two interceptions and fumbled three times without recording a touchdown.

Aaron Jones injury update: Vikings running back unlikely to play against Bengals with hamstring Robby Kalland

The fact that Minnesota played from behind for most of McCarthy's debut, coupled with the immense struggles of Week 2, does not paint the brightest picture for the Vikings' 2025 outlook. The quarterback's development reached a halt before he ever stepped foot in live game action, and it is on pause again as his squad seeks to contend right out of the gate in his starting tenure. Minnesota's offense, which still features star power, could need additional time to reach its peak if McCarthy is again on the sideline for an extended stretch.

While he is essentially entirely unproven at the pro level, McCarthy boasts ample potential as a one-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and the leader of Michigan's 2023 national championship team.