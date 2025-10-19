Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is likely out for next week's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from last month's ankle sprain, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

McCarthy, the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, went down against the Falcons on Sept. 14 and has missed Minnesota's (3-2) last three games. Carson Wentz has filled in during McCarthy's absence.

"Everybody wants to know when J.J. McCarthy will be back. The fact of the matter is when he sprained his ankle in Week 2, it was supposed to be a six-week injury," Schefter said Sunday. "That means it's unlikely he'll back next week against the Chargers. They're hopeful he'll be back the week after at Detroit in Week 8."

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy was "getting there" during the rehabilitation process this week, but is not at 100%. While high-ankle sprains are common, rest is paramount in hopes of not re-aggravating the ailment or making it worse.

"I'm having a blast coaching [McCarthy]," O'Connell said. "It started last week, when he was able to really start ramping up a little bit. That 1-on-1 work, and then obviously the work he does with [quarterback coaches Josh McCown and Jordan Traylor] is going to be critical."

J.J. McCarthy injury: Vikings QB 'getting there' with hopes to return soon, Kevin O'Connell explains plan Shanna McCarriston

Wentz, who the Eagles picked No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft, has led the offense during McCarthy's absence and will get his fourth start in Sunday's game against his former team.

Wentz has thrown for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions with a 69% completion rate. Over McCarthy's two appearances this season, the second-year player out of Michigan is completing passes at a 58.5% clip with 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The initial prognosis for McCarthy was to be out of action just over a month with the timetable coming to an end in two weeks when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Nov. 2.

"I think the big thing is just getting him back on the grass, in uniform, practicing, getting real live reps of a pass rush and taking drops and applying some of the things that he's worked really hard on as of late, as he's kind of gotten to that phase of his rehab," O'Connell said this week.

After Sunday's home bout with Philadelphia, the Vikings will be on the road the next two weeks.