The revenge game is on. On Friday, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell announced that quarterback Carson Wentz would make his fourth consecutive start in Week 7 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, as J.J. McCarthy continues to heal from his ankle injury. Max Brosmer will serve as Wentz's backup, while McCarthy will be the emergency third quarterback.

Wentz is 2-1 as Minnesota's starter this season, having completed 69% of his passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has brought more stability and consistency to the position after McCarthy struggled mightily in Week 2's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the game where the second-year signal-caller was injured.

Wentz spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles, who selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his second season, Wentz led Philly to an 11-2 start before he suffered a torn ACL. Nick Foles replaced him at quarterback, and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII victory.

While Wentz returned to the starting lineup the following season, he simply wasn't the same player he was to begin his NFL career. Wentz won 18 of his first 29 games (18-11), then went 17-21-1 in his final 39 starts for the Eagles before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Wentz went one-and-done in both Indianapolis and with the Washington Commanders before accepting backup jobs with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. But now at age 32 he's back starting and winning football games.

Wentz has made one start against the Eagles, which came in 2022 with the Commanders. In a 24-8 loss, he completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards without a touchdown. Sunday, he gets another shot at Philly with his Vikings listed as 2.5-point underdogs at FanDuel.