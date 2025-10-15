Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. He already missed three games this season due to an ankle injury.

"It's getting there. I wouldn't say it's 100 percent," McCarthy said.

If it was up to McCarthy, who returned to practice on Monday and was a limited participant Wednesday, he would play when the Vikings (3-2) host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) on Sunday.

"We've got to be smart and understand there's a lot of things that go on. I'm just going to do what I'm told and try to get better," McCarthy said.

The Eagles, who are on a two-game losing streak, would go up against Carson Wentz if McCarthy can't play. Wentz, who the Eagles picked No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft, started in place of McCarthy the last three weeks. Both McCarthy and Wentz, who was a full participant practice while nursing a sore shoulder, can expect plenty of work in practice.

"I'm having a blast coaching [McCarthy]," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It started last week, when he was able to really start ramping up a little bit. That 1-on-1 work, and then obviously the work he does with [quarterback coaches Josh McCown and Jordan Traylor] is going to be critical."

O'Connell previously said McCarthy would need to practice for a full week before he gets clearance to play. In three games, Wentz leads Minnesota in passing with a 69% completion rate, 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. McCarthy's two appearances feature a 58.5% passing clip, 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I think the big thing is just getting him back on the grass, in uniform, practicing, getting real live reps of a pass rush and taking drops and applying some of the things that he's worked really hard on as of late, as he's kind of gotten to that phase of his rehab," O'Connell said.