For a while, it appeared that the first 'Monday Night Football' game of the season would be remembered as a successful debut for new Bears coach Ben Johnson. But after a dramatic turn of events in the fourth quarter, we know that the contest will really be remembered for J.J. McCarthy's record-setting NFL debut that included a come-from-behind, 27-24 win for the Vikings.

Trailing 17-6 after three quarters, McCarthy put on a show during the game's final 15 minutes in becoming the first quarterback to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns in his NFL debut. He threw touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones before he found the end zone himself on a 14-yard run.

McCarthy also became the first Vikings quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns in his NFL debut since Vikings Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton did so way back in 1961. Ironically, Tarkenton's performance also came in a win against the Bears in Week 1. Tarkenton's big debut was a foreshadowing of what was to come, as he ended up playing 18 NFL seasons and retired as the league's all-time career passing leader. Tarkenton's career also included three NFC championships and a league MVP in 1975.

In addition to joining Tarkenton in the history books, McCarthy also became the first quarterback to overcome a fourth quarter deficit of at least 10 points since Hall of Famer Steve Young did it nearly 40 years ago. Unfortunately for Young, the Buccaneers' come-from-behind win over the Lions that day would be his lone win that year as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback. He would later go on to have a decorated career with the 49ers that included two league MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP.

While his performance was one for the history books, McCarthy, who grew up a Bears fan outside of Chicago, will remember Monday night for an entirely different reason.

"Getting the win, that's what I'll remember most," he told ESPN's Lisa Salters postgame. "Just being here in the hometown. You know, it's a dream come true. To all the kids out there, it's possible. I just love my guys and can't wait to go to war next week."