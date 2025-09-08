J.J. McCarthy produces epic fourth quarter in NFL debut as Vikings shock Caleb Williams and the Bears

After a rocky start, J.J. McCarthy rallied to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a dramatic 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears in his first NFL start.

Trailing 17-6 after three quarters, the Vikings scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Each touchdown was scored by McCarthy, who shook off Nahshon Wright's 74-yard pick-six that extended the Bears' lead to 11 points early in the second half.

Oddly, the pick-six seemed to jumpstart the Vikings and McCarthy, who threw touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones in the fourth quarter before scrambling for a 14-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left.

Minnesota's shocking comeback spoiled the home debut for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, whose team jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead after Caleb Williams opened the game with a nine-yard touchdown run. Williams led a late scoring drive that got the Bears within three points, but it was too little too late.

Williams completed his first 10 passes while helping the Bears take a 10-6 lead at intermission. But he and the rest of the Bears' offense couldn't sustain that level of success in the second half, as the Vikings' defense stepped up before McCarty and Co. took control in the fourth quarter.

Here's a full breakdown of what went down in the Windy City.

J.J. McCarthy stays the course

J.J. McCarthy MIN • QB • #9 Stat line vs Bears: 13 of 20 passing, 143 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 2 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD View Profile

As noted above, it was anything but a smooth start for the Vikings and McCarthy, who grew up less than 30 minutes away from Soldier Field. His first nine drives included six punts and a pick-six that appeared to be an early dagger.

During the first half, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said during the ESPN broadcast that he liked McCarthy's demeanor, but the rest of the Vikings needed to step up and help his young quarterback out, himself included. Specifically, O'Connell was alluding to Minnesota's offensive line, which offered leaky protection in the first half while also failing to open up running lanes for the Vikings' backs.

It took a while, but the Vikings' offense finally responded in the fourth quarter. It started with Jordan Mason's 18-yard run that was immediately followed by McCarthy's 17-yard completion to Jefferson that set up Jefferson's touchdown catch.

After his defense forced a quick punt, McCarthy thew a dime to Jones, who caught the ball despite being double covered to give the Vikings the lead. Minnesota then made it a 20-17 game after McCarthy hit Adam Thielen on the two-point try.

After yet quick punt by Chicago's offense, a 19-yard run by Mason on Minnesota's ensuing drive helped set up McCarthy's third touchdown of the quarter.

McCarthy finished the night with 143 yards and two touchdowns and one pick on 13 of 20 passing. While those numbers don't jump out, what does is McCarthy making history by becoming the first quarterback to score three fourth quarter touchdowns in his NFL debut. He is also the first quarterback to overcome a deficit of at least 10 points in the fourth quarter since Hall of Famer Steve Young did so nearly 40 years ago.

Purple People Eaters

On a night when the 1985 Bears were honored at halftime, it was the Vikings' defense that evoked memories of that legendary defense. After a slow start, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores ratcheted up the pressure on Williams, which led to hasty decisions and inaccurate throws from the former No. 1 overall pick. Williams was especially flustered by Javon Hargrave, who made two sacks in his Vikings debut.

Williams, who completed just 11 of his final 25 throws after starting the game with 10 straight completions, finished as the Bears' leading rusher with 58 yards on six carries. D'Andre Swift ran for just 53 yards on 17 carries, which allowed the Vikings' defense to pin their ears back while focusing entirely on Williams and the passing game.

Turning point

Chicago appeared poised to add to its 17-6 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. That changed, however, after Cairo Santos' 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. Minnesota immediately seized momentum after that, scoring its first of three unanswered touchdowns after Santos' miss.

The quote

"Getting the win, that's what I'll remember most. Just being here in the hometown. You know, it's a dream come true. To all the kids out there, it's possible. I just love my guys and can't wait to go to war next week." -- McCarthy to ESPN's Lisa Salters when asked about the thing he'll most remember from what was a very memorable NFL debut