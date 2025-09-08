J.J. McCarthy produces epic fourth quarter in NFL debut as Vikings shock Caleb Williams and the Bears
McCarthy accounted for three touchdowns over the final 15 minutes
After a rocky start, J.J. McCarthy rallied to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a dramatic 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears in his first NFL start.
Trailing 17-6 after three quarters, the Vikings scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Each touchdown was scored by McCarthy, who shook off Nahshon Wright's 74-yard pick-six that extended the Bears' lead to 11 points early in the second half.
Oddly, the pick-six seemed to jumpstart the Vikings and McCarthy, who threw touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones in the fourth quarter before scrambling for a 14-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left.
Minnesota's shocking comeback spoiled the home debut for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, whose team jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead after Caleb Williams opened the game with a nine-yard touchdown run. Williams led a late scoring drive that got the Bears within three points, but it was too little too late.
Williams completed his first 10 passes while helping the Bears take a 10-6 lead at intermission. But he and the rest of the Bears' offense couldn't sustain that level of success in the second half, as the Vikings' defense stepped up before McCarty and Co. took control in the fourth quarter.
Here's a full breakdown of what went down in the Windy City.
J.J. McCarthy stays the course
As noted above, it was anything but a smooth start for the Vikings and McCarthy, who grew up less than 30 minutes away from Soldier Field. His first nine drives included six punts and a pick-six that appeared to be an early dagger.
During the first half, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said during the ESPN broadcast that he liked McCarthy's demeanor, but the rest of the Vikings needed to step up and help his young quarterback out, himself included. Specifically, O'Connell was alluding to Minnesota's offensive line, which offered leaky protection in the first half while also failing to open up running lanes for the Vikings' backs.
It took a while, but the Vikings' offense finally responded in the fourth quarter. It started with Jordan Mason's 18-yard run that was immediately followed by McCarthy's 17-yard completion to Jefferson that set up Jefferson's touchdown catch.
After his defense forced a quick punt, McCarthy thew a dime to Jones, who caught the ball despite being double covered to give the Vikings the lead. Minnesota then made it a 20-17 game after McCarthy hit Adam Thielen on the two-point try.
After yet quick punt by Chicago's offense, a 19-yard run by Mason on Minnesota's ensuing drive helped set up McCarthy's third touchdown of the quarter.
McCarthy finished the night with 143 yards and two touchdowns and one pick on 13 of 20 passing. While those numbers don't jump out, what does is McCarthy making history by becoming the first quarterback to score three fourth quarter touchdowns in his NFL debut. He is also the first quarterback to overcome a deficit of at least 10 points in the fourth quarter since Hall of Famer Steve Young did so nearly 40 years ago.
Purple People Eaters
On a night when the 1985 Bears were honored at halftime, it was the Vikings' defense that evoked memories of that legendary defense. After a slow start, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores ratcheted up the pressure on Williams, which led to hasty decisions and inaccurate throws from the former No. 1 overall pick. Williams was especially flustered by Javon Hargrave, who made two sacks in his Vikings debut.
Williams, who completed just 11 of his final 25 throws after starting the game with 10 straight completions, finished as the Bears' leading rusher with 58 yards on six carries. D'Andre Swift ran for just 53 yards on 17 carries, which allowed the Vikings' defense to pin their ears back while focusing entirely on Williams and the passing game.
Turning point
Chicago appeared poised to add to its 17-6 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. That changed, however, after Cairo Santos' 50-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. Minnesota immediately seized momentum after that, scoring its first of three unanswered touchdowns after Santos' miss.
The quote
"Getting the win, that's what I'll remember most. Just being here in the hometown. You know, it's a dream come true. To all the kids out there, it's possible. I just love my guys and can't wait to go to war next week." -- McCarthy to ESPN's Lisa Salters when asked about the thing he'll most remember from what was a very memorable NFL debut
Minnesota has Ty Chandler take a kickoff return out of the end zone to ensure Chicago doesn't benefit from a two-minute warning stoppage, forcing the Bears to aim for a last-second comeback without timeouts:
Late 4Q: Vikings 27, Bears 24
It's a strike to Rome Odunze, but Williams was basically the whole offense on this drive, coming back alive for a huge sprint toward the goal line to set up the score:
Late 4Q: Vikings 27, Bears 17
What a turnaround for the young guy under center. Talk about a hot finish for the Vikings' quarterback:
Everything is coming up Minnesota in the home stretch:
Mid 4Q: Vikings 20, Bears 17
Minnesota's fan favorite saved his first catch for a critical moment:
Well hello, the Vikings aren't dead yet!
Minnesota tries to make it a three-point game, even setting up a nice open pass from J.J. McCarthy to backup tight end Josh Oliver, but Owens is there to make a clean open-field tackle, preserving Chicago's 17-12 edge:
This one was much-needed for Minnesota. One play after a would-be touchdown dart to Jalen Nailor is deflected at the line by Montez Sweat, J.J. McCarthy stands in a collapsing pocket and fires a tight-window bullet to Justin Jefferson, pulling the Vikings within one score with more than 12 minutes still to play:
Cairo Santos can't connect on a 50-yard field goal try after Caleb Williams can't quite finish an otherwise strong drive also featuring some tough running from D'Andre Swift. So it's still a two-score game here as the fourth-quarter clock ticks down. Let's see if the Vikings can find any late-game magic with J.J. McCarthy. They're leaning quite heavily on Jordan Mason in the ground game.
The Bears quarterback is showcasing his athleticism against Brian Flores' defense:
The veteran linebacker comes up limping after chasing down Caleb Williams on a scramble. He's waiting to receive medical attention on the sidelines while teammate Ryan Kelly, the Vikings' new center, also gets a look from trainers.
Uh-oh. Nahshon Wright gets the start for the Bears with Jaylon Johnson sidelined, but that's not enough: He easily slips in front of a J.J. McCarthy pass to put Chicago up 17-6 in the second half. This one's pretty ugly for Minnesota.
Score: Bears 10, Vikings 6
First downs: Bears, 8-4
Third down: Bears 3-7, Vikings 0-5
Total yards: Bears 172, Vikings 80
Red zone: Bears 1-1, Vikings 0-1
TOP: Bears, 18:38
Williams: 13/16, 112 yards, 0 sacks, 4 carries, 32 yards, TD
McCarthy: 5/8, 48 yards, 2 sacks, 1 carry, 11 yards
Jordan Mason: 4 carries, 14 yards
Aaron Jones: 3 carries, 6 yards
Jalen Nailor: 1 catch, 28 yards
Justin Jefferson: 1 catch, 4 yards
D'Andre Swift: 9 carries, 22 yards
DJ Moore: 2 catches, 35 yards
Olamide Zaccheaus: 3 catches, 30 yards
Halftime: Bears 10, Vikings 6
While the Bears have the lead, the Vikings are probably the happier team heading into their respective locker room at intermission. With a first-time starting quarterback, the Vikings are just four points down on the road against a team that came out like gangbusters to start the game.
Caleb Williams statistically outplayed his counterpart in the first half, but McCarthy held his own by not turning the ball over and hitting Jalen Nailor for a 28-yard gain that set up their second field goal just before halftime. Adding to Minnesota's momentum is the fact that they'll start the second half with the ball.
After allowing 10 straight completions to start the game, the Vikings' defense has forced Williams into three straight incompletions. The Bears, after scoring on their first drive, are punting the ball back to the Vikings with 5:52 left in the half.
The Vikings got on the board early in the second quarter on a 31-yard field goal. While he hasn't stretched the field whatsoever, McCarthy is 3 of 4 without any turnovers. But if Minnesota is going to win this game, it'll need more on the ground after getting 35 yards on its initial nine carries.
End 1Q: Bears 7, Vikings 0
While they didn't score on their second drive, the first quarter couldn't have gone much better for Williams, who went 9 of 9 for 56 yards in the opening 15 minutes.
McCarthy completed his only pass attempt in the first quarter. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell just told ESPN that he likes McCarthy's demeanor and that the rest of the team -- him included -- needs to step up around him. He specifically said that the Vikings need to do a better job protecting him.
McCarthy and the Vikings' offense will have the ball to start Q2.
That was a nice statement start for Caleb Williams: I'm the first-round quarterback here. Perfect blend of his off-script athleticism and Ben Johnson's space-opening designs. Couldn't have been much better for Chicago.
Mid 1Q: Bears 7, Vikings 0
Caleb Williams' first drive of the 2025 season ends with his first career touchdown run. Williams bought time on the play before he sped to the end zone for a nine-yard score.
Williams was a perfect 6 of 6 on the drive for 51 yards. He completed passes to five teammates that included an impressive, 17-yard grab by Rome Odunze on the near sideline.
J.J. McCarthy's first NFL drive was a three and out that included a sack by Gervon Dexter Sr. on second down. McCarthy did complete his first NFL pass, a short, five-yarder to Josh Oliver.
This isn't necessarily a surprise coming from the Bears' aging stadium, but ...
Here's a complete look at the Vikings' inactives for their prime-time opener:
- QB Max Brosmer
- RB Zavier Scott
- OT Christian Darrisaw
- OG Joe Huber
- DL Elijah Williams
- S Harrison Smith
The biggest absentee is easily Smith, the six-time Pro Bowler who's been sidelined with an undisclosed personal illness. Theo Jackson will be tasked with stepping up on the back end of Brian Flores' defense alongside captain Josh Metellus. Also glaringly absent is Darrisaw, the former first-rounder at left tackle. J.J. McCarthy's blind side will likely be protected by Justin Skule.
Big news on the injury front, as the Bears will be without both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the secondary against Minnesota. Here's a full list of Chicago's inactives for "Monday Night Football":
- QB Case Keenum
- RB Roschon Johnson
- OL Kiran Amegadjie
- DL Shemar Turner
- LB T.J. Edwards
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- CB Kyler Gordon
Former Dallas Cowboys prospect Nahshon Wright is a name to watch at corner for the Bears in place of the absentees.
Check out our deep dive on Minnesota's new signal-caller, complete with exclusive comments from McCarthy himself:
