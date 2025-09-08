EAGAN, Minn. -- The breeze is starting to cool off around the Twin Cities, just as the murmurs of expectation around another Minnesota Vikings season begin to heat up. Except no one ever quite knows what to anticipate in these parts. There is always cautious optimism. Or underlying fear. And last season is a prime reason why.

Only here, in swaths of purple, can 14 wins feel so cold. Sam Darnold was a revelation -- the hottest example of coach Kevin O'Connell's quarterback whispering -- until it actually mattered. And now he's an increasingly distant memory, just like Kirk Cousins before him, as the Vikings hope the new guy finally shows "it."

The new guy, of course, is J.J. McCarthy. The 22-year-old second-year Michigan product best known in NFL circles for his unintentional rookie-year redshirt. The signal-caller looks even younger than he is. He represents not only the future but the present of Vikings football, especially after team brass passed on the opportunity to go back in time and bet on a proven, if aging, option like Aaron Rodgers for its playoff-ready roster.

Therein lies the rub: These Vikings are built to win now. They went 14-3 in their first -- and only -- year with Darnold under center as the lottery-ticket rental. So why not go all in on an upgrade to finally push the franchise over the hump? To ensure proven studs like Justin Jefferson and Harrison Smith get the hardware they deserve?

Two reasons: No. 1, the team's talent and leadership have been something close to quarterback-proof, with O'Connell squeezing career-high confidence out of more than just Darnold and Cousins.

"The roster is built for him to not feel like he has to be Superman," captain Josh Metellus told CBS Sports this summer. "So he just has to go out there and do what 'KO' tells him to do and let his personality, his play, elevate the offense, not go out there thinking he has to make everybody miss and throw the ball 90 yards down the field. He just has to stick to the scheme, trust his coaches and let everything else take over."

And No. 2, McCarthy doesn't take offense at this framing. He is all in on playing his designated part, serving as little more than a youthful and spirited extension of O'Connell's grand designs. So what if his college resume earned him the right to be the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? So what if he was the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year? The Rose Bowl Offensive MVP? A literal national champion? He's taken this new role without blinking.

"It gives me a lot of confidence knowing I don't have to go out there and play hero ball," McCarthy told CBS Sports via email. "The roster is stacked with talent, and the coaches put us in the right spots. My job is to execute, get the ball to the playmakers, and trust the guys around me. That frees me up to just play the game the right way."

Getty Images

Most NFL quarterbacks are well-versed enough to share that kind of sentiment. McCarthy has also lived it. He was a national champion, remember. And that trophy came in large part because of the ways he meshed with coach Jim Harbaugh, learning to harness himself for the betterment of the team, especially on the biggest stages.

"From the moment I stepped on campus, he made sure we carried ourselves like pros -- in how we practiced, how we studied, and how we competed," McCarthy explained. "That foundation made [this NFL] transition easier. Now with Coach O'Connell, it's about building on that and learning to trust the system, trust my reads, and then let my own instincts and personality bring it to life. It's been a great balance of both."

McCarthy's first offseason as the unquestioned starter was not without bumps. Minicamp saw O'Connell put an emphasis on caution and control. This gave way to a frenetic start to training camp, when the Vikings' live pass rush all but swallowed the young quarterback whole as he hurried about the pocket. Only when the New England Patriots later arrived for joint practice did McCarthy truly emerge from the chaos, rivaling fellow former first-rounder Drake Maye in split-second darts and splashy downfield touch. Then he barely saw preseason playing time due to team precautions.

These uneven stretches of development did something that most outside analysts didn't see, however: They affirmed McCarthy's place to his teammates. Once, it was Super Bowl-winning cornerback addition Isaiah Rodgers declaring the youngster has a legitimate "zip" to his passes: "He can throw it." Another time, it was Metellus comparing McCarthy's "special" attention to detail to that of long-tenured vets like Cousins and Darnold. Put simply, no one in purple has batted an eye about J.J. being "the guy." Even on a roster that came within striking distance of a No. 1 playoff seed just a year ago.

It's no surprise, then, what keeps McCarthy grounded as he prepares to fully enter the NFL limelight.

"My teammates," he said. "I've always been wired to put the guy next to me first. When I remember it's not about me, it's about the team, it makes everything simple. Fame and attention come and go, but if I stay locked on being selfless and serving the people in the locker room, that's what really matters."

Make no mistake: This kid has some zest to him. Isaiah Rodgers recalled McCarthy specifically running down defensive backs in practice to do a little jawing after a particularly tight spiral. McCarthy admitted he's got a bit of an alter ego in this regard.

"Off the field, I try to be calm, respectful, and steady," he said. "That's just who I am. But between the lines, I flip a switch. Football is emotional, and when you compete at the highest level, you've got to bring that fire. Sometimes that means talking a little smack, sometimes it's just the energy I bring. I think both sides are authentic."

Yet if there's one thing that most already know about McCarthy, it's that he generally operates with tranquility. There's the childlike joy of Lamar Jackson. The supersized bravado of Josh Allen. The all-business stoicism of Jalen Hurts. The runway swagger of Joe Burrow. With McCarthy, it's more like a bubbly state of ease. He championed gratitude even after the knee injury that ended his rookie season before it could begin. He's a noted pre-game practitioner of "mental pauses" and mindfulness routines. It's certainly no coincidence that his top apparel partner is ALO, a yoga and athletic line centered on positivity and calmness.

ALO

"It's not just about the clothes, it's the mindset," he explained. "They preach being intentional in how you approach each day -- mentally and physically. That's the same approach I try to bring to football."

So yes, McCarthy can slide around the pocket more effortlessly than Darnold or Cousins before him. Yes, he can make every throw from just about every angle. Yes, he had a knack for situational excellence at the college level, which is something Minnesota could really use after the way 2024 came to a screeching halt. But when asked to identify his greatest strength as the fresh face of the Vikings franchise, the young man pointed not to his arm or his legs but his mind.

"I'd say composure," he said. "No matter what's happening -- good or bad -- I can stay steady and focused on the next play. I think that comes from always putting the team first and not getting caught up in stats or pressure. Just being the guy my teammates can count on, no matter the situation. ... I hope people remember me as a leader who cared. Someone who always put the team before himself, stayed steady through the highs and lows, and gave everything he had every Sunday. Wins and losses are part of the game, but how you treat people and how you lead -- that's the legacy I want to leave."

And if, along the way, he proves worthy of slinging the rock for the long haul -- and maybe even thawing championship hopes that have long been put on ice across Minnesota -- well, that won't be so bad for Vikings faithful, either.