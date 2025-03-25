Earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings allowed their 2024 starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, to leave for a three-year, $105 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Given the structure of that deal, which the Seahawks can get out of after one season without much penalty, it does not seem that the Vikes extended themselves all that far to retain Darnold's services.

They also have yet to add a veteran quarterback this offseason, which has led many to assume that 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy -- who sat out his entire rookie year after tearing his meniscus during the preseason -- will assume the starting role in 2025. But according to McCarthy, that idea has not been communicated to him.

"They haven't told me," McCarthy said during an appearance on Up & Adams. "I'm happy they didn't because I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I'm just gonna make the most of it every single day."

Minnesota is still reportedly weighing whether to get in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, which may or may not be coming to an end in the immediate future. If the Vikings do sign Rodgers, it obviously seems unlikely that McCarthy will be the starter this upcoming season. But if Rodgers lands elsewhere, it's difficult to see anybody else usurping McCarthy for the role.

For now, like McCarthy, football fans are simply in a waiting game when it comes to figuring out who will start under center for Kevin O'Connell and Co. in 2025. But even if he hasn't been told just yet that he's the starter, it seems like we'll get a pretty clear tell one way or the other fairly soon.