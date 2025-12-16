ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on "Sunday Night Football" -- all but ending their long-shot pursuit for a playoff berth -- showed how much more Dallas needs out of its defensive coordinator position.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit has a clear, effective identity: it's aggressive, and is going to blitz a lot. Minnesota blitzes on 49% of opponent dropbacks, the highest rate in the NFL, and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were well aware of that. That didn't matter with Prescott being pressured on a season-high 45% of his dropbacks in losing effort in which he completed 23 of his 38 passes for 294 yards. Dallas knew what was coming from Flores, and the Cowboys' offensive line and quarterback couldn't handle it. All Prescott could do postgame was tip his hat.

"The frustration comes from honestly just not having a good enough plan to beat that Cover Zero [blitz] and seeing something over and over like that and not being able to gash it," Prescott said postgame. "I'm frustrated for myself and I didn't have an answer for it."

Contrast that to how Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' unit dealt with Vikings struggling second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The 2024 NFL Draft's 10th overall pick entered Week 15 ranking last in the NFL in completion percentage (56%), TD-to-INT ratio (9-10) and passer rating (67.4) this season among 34 qualified quarterbacks. McCarthy didn't have much of a problem with Eberflus' zone coverage scheme, throwing for a career-high 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 15 of 24 passing while also adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

"I want to say that we let their quarterback have an outstanding game, and I thought we could do more about that rather than to let him [have his way]," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said postgame. "I think that's pretty telling that when he has the kind of game that he had that we weren't able to really mitigate that."

What's even more telling is Eberflus opting not to be more aggressive against McCarthy despite getting results doing so and instead dropping into his patented zone coverage looks to keep everything in front of his defense. When he went outside of his tendency and blitzed six times, including just once in the second half, McCarthy struggled. He threw for 41 yards, one touchdown and one interception for 72.2 passer rating when Dallas blitzed on Sunday night. When Eberflus didn't blitz, McCarthy thrived, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 18 passing for a 124.5 passer rating. The Vikings also converted all three of their fourth downs that they decided to keep the offense on the field into first downs with McCarthy facing pressure on his dropbacks at the third-lowest rate of his career (34.6%). That's glaring mismanagement from Eberflus.

J.J. McCarthy vs. Cowboys defense, blitzed vs. not blitzed Blitzed Not Blitzed Completions-Pass Attempts 3-6 12-18 Pass Yards 41 209 Pass Yards/Attempt 6.8 11.6 TD-INT 1-1 1-0 Passer Rating 72.2 124.5

The boost Eberflus' unit received from the trade deadline moves to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and veteran linebacker Logan Wilson in tandem with a return to health for both linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. has faded away. Williams' presence did fix the run defense, but the pass rush and pass coverage is struggling just as it did before.

Yes, the Cowboys have personnel needs at edge rusher, linebacker and cornerback. Eberflus attempting to shoehorn a square peg into a round hole in pass coverage has only exacerbated some of the issues that have led to Dallas allowing 30.0 points per game, the second-most in the NFL. During Dallas' defensive glory years of the 2020s (2021-23 under now-Commanders coach Dan Quinn) when they went 12-5 for three straight seasons, the Cowboys ran man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL at 33.8%, per TruMedia. This season, Dallas now runs zone coverage at the 10th-highest rate in the NFL (75.3%) and man coverage at the 10th-lowest rate in the NFL (17.3%) this season, according to TruMedia. As a result, the Cowboys are allowing 254.8 passing yards per game in 2025, the most in the league.

"It could be the change of defensive coordinators. That's hard to deal with just changing plays, changing personnel, finding what fits. Finding what scheme fits your players that you have and just trying to find a balance to you could run with," cornerback Trevon Diggs said postgame. "I think that we made some great additions like with the interior [defensive line] adding Quinnen [Williams] and Kenny Clark. That was good. I feel like it's headed into the right direction."

Cowboys With/Without DT Quinnen Williams This Season, NFL Ranks Without (Weeks 1-9) With (Weeks 11-15) W-L 3-5-1 (19th) 3-2 (T-13th) PPG allowed 30.8 (31st) 28.6 (T-26th) Total YPG allowed 397.4 (31st) 334.4 (18th) Rush YPG allowed 143.0 (29th) 79.0 (2nd) QB pressures 135 (3rd) 76 (7th) QB pressure rate 39.8% (9th) 39.4% (9th) Sacks 20 (T-17th) 9 (T-17th) Takeaways 7 (T-23rd) 4 (T-20th)

* On bye week in Week 10

Dallas first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer calls the offensive plays, and his unit is averaging 29.1 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. The defense is the problem, and that unit is a driving reason in the Cowboys being 6-7-1 with 1% to reach the postseason according to CBS' SportsLine model. The only way into the playoffs is for the Cowboys to win out and pray the Philadelphia Eagles lose out across the last three weeks of the year. That's highly unlikely to happen with the Eagles facing the 4-10 Washington Commanders twice to end the year.

"We certainly didn't think we'd be here in this kind of shape with three games to go and have to be behind the eight ball the way we are. It's very disappointing," Jones said. "I'm obviously very disappointed for our fans. I'm disappointed for these players. I didn't expect that."

That disappointment has Jones somewhat evaluating Eberflus' job status for future seasons across Dallas' defensive performance in the last three games of the season against the 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers, the 4-10 Washington Commanders and the 2-12 New York Giants. If Eberflus can't or won't adapt his ways to the Cowboys' personnel, Jones could be in the market for a defensive coordinator who will in 2026.

"The adjustments that we should be making should be with this year, these next three games in mind," Jones said. ... "With three games left and the short time we've got to play them in, then that will impact any adjustments that you make regarding coaching and the time frame you do it in. That's a legit question for sure."

Other burning questions

With the Cowboys headed for their second year in a row watching the playoffs on the couch, here are four other burning questions to think about as Dallas heads into the offseason.

Will Trevon Diggs be a Cowboy 2026?

The writing may be on the wall for Diggs and Dallas heading toward a divorce. The 2021 NFL interceptions leader remained on injured reserve this week despite feeling like he and his knee have been healthy for the last two weeks. If the Cowboys don't activate him by Dec. 20 at 4 p.m., the day before the Cowboys' Week 16 home finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Diggs' 2025 season is over. Dallas' 2025 season essentially already is with their playoff chances down to 1% according to CBS' SportsLine model.

"I hope I can play. I hope they decide I can play. I feel good enough to play, so we'll just have to see," Diggs said. "It's not my decision. Me personally, I feel good. I feel healthy. I feel ready, so I just have to wait. ... I feel like I can make a big difference. I feel like I can contribute. I feel like I can help this team win."

Jerry Jones disagrees.

"Diggs isn't healthy enough to be out there for us. Period," Jones said postgame. "You have to look at practices and if they practice good enough. Whether it's a limitation they've had in recent games or a long-term injury, you've got to make your mind up when you see him practice. When we looked at practice, we didn't like what we saw relative to his health and ability to make plays."

Jones also dodged a question about if he sees Diggs finishing out his five-year, $97 million contract. He referenced the 27-year-old's 29 games missed since 2023, so the cloud around Diggs' future remains, which speaks volumes. Dallas would save around $12.6 million in cap room if he is released before June 1 in 2026. A post-June 1 cut would open up $15.5 million. Diggs' $19.4 million average per year salary is tied for the 10th-highest at the cornerback position, per OverTheCap.com.

"I don't have to look at that right now. We of course are very disappointed that he hadn't had more play time this year," Jones said. "Frankly, I'm disappointed that he hadn't had play time over the last several years, and his injuries have a lot to do with that."

How will Dallas handle George Pickens' future?

Wide receiver George Pickens has been everything the Cowboys could have hoped for when trading a 2026 third-round pick plus 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for the 24-year-old and a 2027 sixth-round draft choice from the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason. He's produced like an All-Pro-caliber player in nearly every key receiving metric, and Pickens set the new record for most receiving yards in a player's first season with the Cowboys with 1,212 yards receiving and counting through 15 weeks. That record was previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens with 1,180 yards receiving back in 2006.

George Pickens this season, NFL ranks

NFL rank Catches 81 8th Receiving yards 1,212 3rd Receiving TD 8 7th Receiving first downs 64 3rd Catches of 25-plus yards 11 T-5th

Pickens' rookie deal expires at the conclusion of the season, and Dallas will certainly look to retain him. The how is always complicated with Jerry Jones. Fresh off the best year of his career, Pickens will certainly be in line for around at least $30 million in average per year salary on a multi-year deal. The Cowboys will likely franchise tag him in the hopes of coming to terms on a long-term extension this summer.

What is Terence Steele's path forward in Dallas?

Dallas' 28-year-old right tackle remains one of the better run-blocking offensive tackles in the NFL with Pro Football Focus grading Steele as No. 17 with a 77.6 PFF run-blocking grade. However, TruMedia tags him as surrendering 40 quarterback pressures in pass protections this season, the most in the entire league. He hasn't exhibited the same lateral movement in pass protection since returning from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered late in the 2022 season. According to OverTheCap.com, Dallas would save $8.75 million if they released him before June 1, and they would save $14 million if they designated him as a post-June 1 cut.

The Cowboys are going to have to get creative with their cap management after adding Clark and Williams.

How aggressive will Jerry Jones be in free agency entering 2026 down some draft picks?

Jones loves to operate as a draft and develop organization, leaning on cheaper, more controllable talent to build out his roster. Yes the Cowboys do have an extra first-round pick this season because of the Micah Parsons trade. However, their second-round pick belongs to the New York Jets (Williams trade) and their third-round pick belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers (Pickens trade). Jones will need to get aggressive in free agency to find more defensive depth at edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and potentially safety. Basically every level of the defense.

The Cowboys spent an NFL-low $20.47 million in free agency in 2024, per OverTheCap.com, and they went bargain bin shopping in 2025. They struck oil with running back Javonte Williams, but most of their additions didn't move the needle. Dallas needs more from its front office in free agency in order to build a more competent defense in 2026.