On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt essentially announced his retirement after the 2022 season. The Houston Texans drafted Watt with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he spent 10 years with the team before joining the Cardinals in 2021.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year posted a photo with his wife and his son, Koa, on social media that read, "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏"

Watt made his mark in the NFL both on and off the field, earning honors for both. He is a five-time first-team All-Pro, ranks 26th all-time in sacks with 111.5, was selected for the Pro Bowl five times and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017. He will leave as one of the best defensive players to play the game.

After his announcement, the NFL world shared their congratulations and memories about the 33-year-old. Here are some of the best reactions:

His brother responded with a gif:

The Cardinals honored their veteran leader.

Watt had one of the best seasons ever for a defensive player. Here is a look at that year:

The Texans plan to celebrate his legacy soon.

Watt will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. He should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The league's official twitter account mentioned his charity work throughout the years.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a video of Watt and Tom Brady, writing, "Game recognize game."

UW Madison, where Watt starred collegiately, congratulated the former Badger.