J.J. Watt becomes the NFL's second doctor, gets an honorary degree from Baylor
Watt was honored for his efforts after Hurricane Harvey
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's run as the NFL's only active player to hold a medical degree has come to a close. It lasted less than one day. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt received a medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine on Wednesday.
One big difference: Duvernay-Tardif's degree is real, while Watt's is honorary.
Watt received the honorary degree along with Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse, both of whom have "provided exceptional support or service directly or indirectly to Baylor or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large," according to a press release from Baylor.
Watt raised millions of dollars and delivered food, water, and supplies to residents in order to help assist with Houston's recovery from Hurricane Harvey last year. He was also named Sports Illustrated's Person of the Year and the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year for his Harvey-related efforts.
