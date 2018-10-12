J.J. Watt calls out NFL after younger brother T.J. gets hit with a monstrous fine

The NFL managed to upset two Watt brothers on one day this week and it all happened because the league decided to hit T.J. Watt with a monstrous fine on Friday.

According to ESPN.com, T.J. Watt was fined $20,054 for "forcibly hitting in the knee area or below." The hit came on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 41-17 win in Week 5.

After ESPN reported the fine, one of the first people to offer an opinion on the matter was J.J. Watt, and let's just say that T.J.'s older brother was not happy: Watt referred to the NFL's decision to fine his brother as "insanity."

After that, the Texans star flat out questioned the league's decision to fine his brother for the hit on Ryan.

J.J. Watt might sound like a defensive older brother here, but the truth is, he has a point.

On the play in question, T.J. was stumbling forward as he came off his blocker and then did his best to avoid Ryan. As a matter of fact, the Steelers linebacker barely made any contact at all.

Can’t believe this was a roughing the passer against @_TJWatt.



pic.twitter.com/OHFPIbOKNR — SteelCityBlitz (@SCBlitz) October 8, 2018

After the game, T.J. Watt said he did everything he could to avoid hitting the quarterback.

"I understand the rules. I'm not a dirty player," T.J. Watt said, via ESPN.com. "I tried to pull off him at the end. Whether the ref saw it or not, I understand why they call it. It was a low hit. But I tried to pull my arms off. ... It puts us in a bind because I don't know what else I can do."

T.J. Watt's penalty was one of several calls that upset Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in the game. After the win, Tomlin ripped the officiating crew.

"Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We gotta get 'em correct," Tomlin said. "And so I'm pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that's all I'm gonna say on it."

The NFL ended up fining Tomlin $25,000 for his comments, which means the league is going to pull in a tidy $45,000 in fines from the Steelers this week. Of course, that could change if T.J. Watt wins his appeal.

On the other hand, if T.J. doesn't win his appeal, he might have to ask J.J. for a small loan. Since T.J. is still on his rookie contract, the $20,054 fine represents roughly 38.5 percent of his weekly $52,108 salary. For J.J., a $20,000 fine would represent less than four percent of his weekly base salary ($647,058).