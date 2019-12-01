J.J. Watt could reportedly return to the Texans this season after tearing chest muscle in October

The Houston Texans' defense took a major hit when star pass rusher J.J. Watt went down with a torn chest muscle in Week 8, but the five-time Pro Bowler could reportedly return from injured reserve for the postseason.

According to Ian Rapoport, Houston is saving its final injured reserve/designated to return spot for Watt, and there is optimism that he can return for the playoffs. The Texans used one of their designated to return spots to activate tight end Jordan Thomas, so they have just one left. Watt is reportedly doing "incredibly well" in rehab, and he feels like he could go out and play now. Watt will have another MRI in a few weeks to gauge where he is.

This year marks the third time in four years that Watt has suffered a season-ending injury. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year missed the final 13 games of the 2016 season and final 11 games of the 2017 season due to two separate back injuries. Rapoport mentioned that bringing Watt back is feasible because worst-case scenario is that he goes out and tears his pec muscle again. He then would undergo a relatively routine surgery and be ready for next season.

The Texans are currently sitting atop the AFC South at 7-4. It's a tight division, however, as the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are sitting behind them, both at 6-5. The two teams play on Sunday, which means one will record their seventh victory and pull even closer to Houston.

Watt recorded 24 combined tackles and four sacks in eight games this season before he went down with his injury. It sounds like he's motivated to add to those totals after being injured less than two months ago.