J.J. Watt didn't know about brother's great debut until Kendrick Lamar texted him

On Friday night, Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt dominated in his NFL debut, notching two sacks against the Giants. Unfortunately, his older brother and arguably the best defensive player in football, Texans star J.J. Watt, wasn't able to watch T.J. do his best J.J. impersonation because he was stuck in training camp meetings.

Eventually, though, J.J. found out about T.J.'s debut. For that, J.J. can thank Kendrick Lamar -- yes, the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

As J.J. revealed on Saturday, it was a text from Kendrick Lamar that notified him of his brother's two sacks.

"I came out of my meeting and I actually had a text on my phone and the first text that I saw, it was the most crazy thing in the world," J.J. said, per the team's website. "I read the text and it said, "I see your little bro out there balling. I hope all is well.' And I looked and I was like, that was from Kendrick Lamar. I was like, wait a second, what did my little brother do? So I go on Google, I check it out and it said two sacks in four plays."

Sack No. 1:

Sack No. 2:

Naturally, J.J. immediately told T.J. about the text.

"I texted him so he could see after the game what Kendrick said and I just thought that was like the craziest thing in the world, to see one of the best rappers in the world -- possibly the best rapper in the world -- text me about my little brother," J.J. said. "But it was just so cool. It was such an awesome moment to see him go out there and do what he does. I mean, he's a great football player. I'm very excited to watch him play. He's worked so hard, he's overcome a lot in his career."

I'm not sure what's cooler: Getting two sacks in your NFL debut or knowing that Kendrick Lamar is impressed by your NFL debut. Either way, Friday night was a good night for the Watts.