On Monday, star defensive end J.J. Watt announced he would be signing with the Arizona Cardinals. It's a reported two-year deal worth $31 million, and it includes $23 million guaranteed. While Watt is set to turn 32 later this month, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had several teams jockeying for his services, but no one was expecting him to pick the Cardinals.

"At the very end, when I decided that Arizona was the place, we realized how quiet it had truly been on that front," Watt said during his introductory press conference, via NFL Update. "And I said, 'I think I'm going to announce this one on my own, take control of your own narrative as a player.'"

Watt announced the news on Twitter, rocking a Cardinals shirt while lifting weights.

Watt said that last week he had narrowed his list down to four or five teams, and that he wanted to order shirts of the teams so that he could have one at the ready whenever he finally made his decision. The problem was, Watt didn't trust the packaging companies to keep his secret, so he had to enlist the help of a couple friends to get him the shirts.

"We were trying to keep this so quiet that I didn't trust whoever at the packaging facility would not see my name on the package and put two and two together," said Watt. "So I had my brother's high school friend use his credit card and his address and ship the shirts to his house and then he brought them over to my house so that we could make this all happen. Shoutout to Doug and Joe for making this happen I appreciate you guys. They're the true brains behind the shirt that I wore for the workout."

The Watt hype hit fever pitch levels very quickly this offseason, and he knew that it would be very hard to keep his choice a secret. Thankfully, his friends were there for the assist.