The Houston Texans were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. Instead, they decided to stay put with a 1-6 roster and no first or second round picks lined up for 2021. Houston's immediate future is bleak -- at best -- and things don't seem to be getting better.

J.J. Watt has been part of the greatest era in the Texans' short history, as the franchise has won six division titles in Watt's 10 seasons with the team -- including the last two AFC South crowns. Watt has been a part of 2-14 and 4-12 seasons in Houston before, but the five-time All-Pro defensive end wasn't in his 30s when those losing seasons occurred.

Time is running out for Watt to win a Super Bowl, and he knows it.

"Obviously I am trying to do whatever I can to help us win games. I don't think it's any secret that I don't have 10 years left in this league," Watt said evaluating his future with the Texans. "I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But, you also can't – I'm not looking to rebuild. I'm looking to go after a championship and that's what I want to do.

"Whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that's in the best interest of myself. But, like I said, I'm interested in winning a championship in this league. That's every player's goal."

Given Houston's situation, Watt doesn't appear set to win a Super Bowl with the Texans within the next few years. Houston does have eight draft picks in each of the next two drafts, but their highest pick in 2021 is in the third round. The Texans -- which didn't have a first-round pick in 2018 and 2020 drafts -- won't have a selection that high until 2022.

Houston can easily turn its franchise around with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, inking him to a long-term deal in September. Watson is still having a strong season, but the Texans can't buy wins thanks to a bottom three run offense and defense. Houston will have to improve in those areas if the Texans want to return to the playoffs in 2021.

The Texans have made it clear they aren't rebuilding, not with key cornerstones in place like Watson and Watt.

"I don't view it as a rebuild. I don't even think – because every year is a new year," Watson said on the Texans' future. "It's a new team. People are going in and out. People are getting traded. People are going and signing different contracts in free agency. Coaching changes, all types of different things. It's just a stepping stone that we're just figuring out the right pieces to the puzzle.

"Every year, every team is doing that even if you have teams that are sitting here undefeated or only one loss. They're still trying to make sure that the roster and the things like that is turning and going in the right direction. You've just got to continue to take it one day at a time, one step at a time and figure it out.

"I agree with J.J. I don't want to sit here and change everything, but I do want to win the championship eventually. We've got a long way to go and we've got a lot of work to put in, so that's our main focus. But right now we're just trying to win one game at a time and try to flip the season around."