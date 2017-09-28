J.J. Watt has zero sacks in three games and he couldn't care less

Three weeks into the NFL season, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has zero sacks. For an ordinary defender, this is not necessarily abnormal. But Watt, of course, is no ordinary defender.

Coming into this season, Watt had 76 career sacks in 83 career games. In his five full seasons, he recorded less than 10.5 sacks only once; he had 5.5 during his rookie season in 2011. When healthy, he's the best defensive player in the world. So yeah, a sack-less three games is unusual.

So unusual, in fact, that he'd only gone three or more games without a sack four times in his career prior to this season, and two of those three-game stretches came during his rookie year. Watt is not worried about his production at all, though.

"I think that stat-watching becomes very tricky," Watt said, per the Houston Chronicle. "Just because the numbers may not be there, whatever it may be, it's not necessarily always reflective of exactly what's happening. If I have to take on two guys or three guys for our guys to go get four forced fumbles in a game, I'll do that all game long. I don't care. If I end the year with zero sacks but we have 40 as a team and 20 forced fumbles, I'll take that all day long.

"Especially the older I get in my career ... I don't care about the stats, to be honest with you. All I want to do is win football games. But they will come. Like you said, the hits are there. They're coming. But if teams are going to throw the whole house and the kitchen sink at me, we have some incredible players who are going to make great plays."

Watt, of course, is right. The Texans do have plenty of other players up front to help him make plays; Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney are stars in their own right. He's also routinely double- and triple-teamed by opposing offensive linemen, tight ends, and running backs, and he still manages to affect the game anyway. To wit: He has 14 quarterback pressures (hits plus hurries) so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and also three tackles for loss. The sacks will come, and eventually nobody will even remember that he started off the year without notching one at all for three straight games.