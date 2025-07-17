Two of the NFL's best pass rushers over the last decade happen to be brothers. J.J. Watt wreaked havoc on quarterbacks from 2011-2022, racking up 114.5 career sacks, while no player has recorded more sacks over the past five seasons than his brother, T.J. Watt, who has notched 73.5 QB takedowns since 2020.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with T.J. on a historic three-year, $123 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a $41 million AAV. It surpassed wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals ($40.25 million) and rival Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million).

Steelers, T.J. Watt agree to contract extension that makes him highest-paid non QB in NFL history, per report Bryan DeArdo

J.J. posted a three-word response on social media when he learned the news that his brother had made NFL history as the league's highest-paid non-quarterback, noting that his reward was certainly earned and deserved, but at the same time, incredible.

T.J. is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after tying Michael Strahan's single-season record with 22.5 sacks, and did so despite missing two games. In 2024, Watt was just one of four NFL players to record 60 tackles and 10 sacks.

T.J. has racked up a total of 108 sacks over eight NFL seasons and is just 6.5 sacks away from tying his brother. The younger brother is also approaching his older brother's career earnings, meaning he'll be expected to pick up the check when the Watt bros grab dinner.