J.J. Watt participates in Packers' bike riding tradition, accidentally breaks seat

J.J. Watt, a Wisconsin native, finally got to engage in the Green Bay Packers' long-standing training camp tradition of riding bikes from Lambeau Field to the Don Hutson Center. The Houston Texans are having joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay as the two teams prepare for their preseason opener this week.

Watt finally earned the opportunity to ride a child's bike to practice, but a big man (Watt is 6-foot-5, 289 pounds) on a child's bike just doesn't mesh. Watt accidentally broke the child's seat on the bike, having to carry the bike to practice.

You are correct @JJWatt, Biraj Sadhu’s bike seat is “Not Big Man Proof” 😂



No surprise the @HoustonTexans caught up with the family & a new bike is headed Biraj’s way!! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ch1DpOTqKy — Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) August 5, 2019

The bike belonged to Biraj Sadhu, who was happy to partake in the tradition in giving his bike to Watt.

.@ClintStoerner talking to 5 year old Biraj, whose seat was broken by @JJWatt when he sat on it. Don’t worry, JJ’s got him a new bike on the way already! #TexansCamp #610inGB #Texans pic.twitter.com/TBfev6KMHi — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) August 5, 2019

This is just the latest gesture of charity for Watt, whose charity softball game raised over $1 million for the J.J. Watt Foundation, which provides funding for middle schools across the United States with insufficient funds for after-school athletic programs.

Watt won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017 after raising over $40 million for the Hurricane Relief Fund after Houston was hit by Hurricane Harvey.