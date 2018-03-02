J.J. Watt provides a replacement for fake ball with 'J.J. Watts' signature

Texans' defensive end and all-around good dude J.J. Watt added another notch to his good deeds belt, as people online noticed that something was just a little bit off with a football that was to be auctioned for a charity event at Topgolf. Specifically the ball, which was supposedly signed by Watt himself, said J.J. Watts. It's possible Watt had an episode when he was signing the ball, mind you, but it's a lot more likely that it just wasn't signed by him.

Naturally, people immediately noticed that something was off, and they clued Shane Allbright in.

However, it got brought to the real J.J. Watt's attention (probably because of the outrageous amount of mentions), and he was down to rectify the situation. He told the host to give him his info for a real ball.

Man, whoever faked my signature on that ball didn’t even know how to spell my name!



Watt, who was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year for his considerable Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, is still undefeated in being awesome. He's definitely a "give to give" type of guy, and it shows in things like this. The forgery may have had a typo, but maybe having J.J. Watts isn't the worst idea.