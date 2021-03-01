After spending a few weeks swimming in the free agent waters, J.J. Watt finally announced the latest chapter of his NFL career on Monday and has elected to head to the desert to join the Arizona Cardinals. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year inked a two-year deal with the Cards worth a reported $31 million that will pay him $23 million guaranteed. While those are the nuts and bolts of what is landing Watt with the Cardinals, the far spicier aspect of his decision comes when you start to look at Arizona's set of opponents for the 2021 season.

As fate would have it, Watt's Cardinals do have the Houston Texans on the docket this coming season, setting up a quick reunion with the pass rusher's former club. Watt spent the past decade with the Texans and became one of the franchise's most recognizable faces over that stretch. However, his time with the club came to a somewhat unceremonious close this offseason when he met with the Texans brass and the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

Now, he's linking up with fellow ex-Texan DeAndre Hopkins -- who was traded last offseason -- and the two will get to show their former team what it is missing at some point next regular season.

The unfortunate piece to Hopkins' and Watt's head to head with their former club is that it will not occur in Houston as the game is scheduled to be played in Arizona. Nevertheless, this will be a must-see matchup and it wouldn't be surprising to see the schedule makers circle it as a possible candidate for prime time.

Along with the Texans, the Cardinals are set to play host to the Green Bay Packers and visit the Tennessee Titans next season. Those two clubs were said to be right in the thick of the Watt sweepstakes, adding even more intrigue into Arizona's upcoming campaign.