Legendary defensive end J.J. Watt is moving from the field to the booth. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has agreed to a multiyear deal with CBS Sports to serve as an NFL studio analyst.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team," CBS Sports president David Berson said in a statement. "As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today's NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage."

Watt made the official announcement on his social media Thursday:

"I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I'm very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall," Watt said in a statement. "Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I've gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we're lucky, we'll share a few laughs along the way as well."

The NFL sack artist announced his retirement in December after 12 NFL seasons. Watt racked up a total of 114.5 sacks, good for No. 24 all-time (since 1982). Watt was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He played in Houston for 10 seasons before spending his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In his distinguished career, Watt made five Pro Bowls, led the NFL in sacks twice, won Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017 and was named All-Pro seven times. His three Defensive Player of the Year awards are tied with Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor for most all-time.

Watt's 2014 campaign was one of the most unique seasons in NFL history. He recorded 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 51 QB hits, two defensive touchdowns, three receiving touchdowns and won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing second in MVP Voting.