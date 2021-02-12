It's not often that two star players want to leave a team at the same time, but that's exactly what's happening in Houston with Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt. Although Watson is still waiting on his wish to be fulfilled, the Texans made Watt a happy camper on Friday by granting him his release in a somewhat surprising move (It's really only a surprise because they didn't try to trade him).

Now that the two players are no longer teammates, it's worth looking back at their final on-field conversation together. Following their wild 41-38 loss to the Titans in Week 17, Watt walked off the field with his quarterback and during a conversation with Watson, the veteran pass-rusher apologized for the fact that the Texans "wasted" one of Watson's years.

"Good job, brother. I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Watt said after the Texans finished the year 4-12. "We wasted one of your years. I'm sorry. I mean, we should have 11 wins, we should."

In hindsight, it's fascinating to watch the two of these guys walk off the field together, knowing that both of them would be doing their best to leave Houston after the season. As a matter of fact, Watt didn't even try to hide the fact that he wasn't too interested in returning when he was asked about his contract situation following the Week 17 loss.

"I think there's a whole lot of unknowns in that situation," Watt said. "There's a whole lot of unknowns. So, we'll see what happens. I don't have any guarantees left in my contract, so something has to happen one way or another. But, we'll see what happens. I'm not sure. There are too many unknowns."

He could have said, "I'm under contract for another year, so I'd definitely like to come back," but instead, Watt played it coy, which was probably the first definitive sign that he didn't want to return to the Texans.

With Watt now out of Houston, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will probably now be rooting for Watson to also get his way. Although the Texans have insisted they're not going to trade their star quarterback, Watson has made it clear that he doesn't want to return.

As you can imagine, Watson seemed thrilled for Watt after the Texans announced that they were letting him go.

If you're wondering where Watt might end up, be sure to click here so you can check out our list of the top-five landing spots. As for Watson, if the Texans do end up trading him, it seems there are two teams he would be interested in joining and you can read about those two teams by clicking here.