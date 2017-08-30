J.J. Watt's new Hurricane Harvey fundraiser relief goal: $10 million

What started out as an effort to raise $200,000 to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey has turned into something 25 times greater than that -- and J.J. Watt isn't done yet.

The Texans defensive end first posted a video to social media announcing a fundraiser on August 27.

"It's very difficult, not only because we have family and friends back there," Watt said. "Some guys have young kids. Some guys have wives and families. But that's our city. It's very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help.

"So what I do want to do is, I want to start a fundraiser, because I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive," Watt said. "I know that there are going to be a whole bunch of people we need to help get back on their feet. I know there's going to be a lot we need to do to help rebuild."

A day -- and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations -- later, Watt upped the goal to $1.5 million. Then $2 million. And after the Titans owner donated $1 million, the new goal was $5 million. Wednesday morning, Watt announced that $6 million is the new target. Wednesday afternoon, Watt raised the goal to $10 million.

As of 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, donations have totaled $6,943,918. At this pace, Watt should be issuing an update on the money raised -- and the new goal -- in just a few hours.

In addition to the Titans, the Texans, Patriots, Jets and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million. If you want to contribute to relief efforts yourself, click here to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross.