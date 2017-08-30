J.J. Watt's new Hurricane Harvey fundraiser relief goal: $6 million
The Texans' defensive end has helped raised more than $5 million since Sunday
What started out as an effort to raise $200,000 to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey has turned into something 25 times greater than that -- and J.J. Watt isn't done yet.
The Texans defensive end first posted a video to social media announcing a fundraiser on August 27.
"It's very difficult, not only because we have family and friends back there," Watt said. "Some guys have young kids. Some guys have wives and families. But that's our city. It's very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help.
"So what I do want to do is, I want to start a fundraiser, because I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive," Watt said. "I know that there are going to be a whole bunch of people we need to help get back on their feet. I know there's going to be a lot we need to do to help rebuild."
A day -- and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations -- later, Watt upped the goal to $1.5 million. Then $2 million. And after the Titans owner donated $1 million, the new goal was $5 million. And now, as of Wednesday morning, Watt announced that $6 million is the new target.
At this pace, Watt should be issuing an update on the money raised -- and the new goal -- in just a few hours.
In addition to the Titans, the Texans, Patriots, Jets and the NFL Foundation are each donating $1 million. If you want to contribute to relief efforts yourself, click here to donate to the Houston Flood Relief Fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross.
-
Ezekiel Elliott appeal: 4 things to know
Elliott is in Manhattan to appeal his six-game suspension handed down by Roger Goodell
-
Mock Draft: Rudolph only QB in top five
Two offensive linemen go in the top three, and a surprise QB is the first signal-caller se...
-
Browns release Joe Haden
Haden, the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, has played his last game for the Br...
-
Texans-Cowboys proceeds to go to relief
All game tickets and parking passes will cost $25 and proceeds will be donated
-
Zeke Elliott appeal to continue to Day 2
Elliott is appealing his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct poli...
-
Jets reportedly shopping Matt Forte
Forte has been the one maintaining that the Jets are not tanking this year
Add a Comment