Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has suffered horrendous injury misfortune throughout his football career, and that continued on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Dobbins suffered another knee injury Monday, and was officially listed as questionable to return -- despite not emerging from the Los Angeles locker room in the third quarter, per ESPN's Lisa Salters. He was later downgraded to out, per the team.

"I don't have any update," head coach Jim Harbaugh said about Dobbins after the Chargers' 30-23 defeat.

He's played in 11 games this season, including Week 12, after playing just nine games from 2021 to 2023. His 158 carries in 2024 stand as a career-high, and he is up to 766 rushing yards, the most since his rookie season in 2020.

Dobbins and leg injuries have sadly gone hand in hand since his high school days. He suffered a broken fibula his senior year of high school, a Grade 3 ankle sprain at Ohio State, a torn ACL with the Ravens in 2021, needed a procedure to relieve him of knee tightness in 2022 (only played eight games), and tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season with Baltimore. Hopefully his latest malady won't cost him significant time going forward.