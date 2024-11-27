Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has suffered horrendous injury misfortune throughout his football career, and that continued on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. Dobbins suffered a knee sprain in the 30-23 loss and will miss some time, according to the NFL Network.

He will miss the Chargers' Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and his status is "up in the air" following that matchup. Los Angeles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Running back Gus Edwards is the team's backup.

On Monday night, Dobbins was initially ruled questionable to return and was then downgraded to out. Head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't have any update immediately following the defeat.

Dobbins has played in 11 games this season, including Week 12, after playing just nine games from 2021 to 2023. His 158 carries in 2024 stand as a career-high, and he is up to 766 rushing yards, the most since his rookie season in 2020.

Dobbins and leg injuries have sadly gone hand in hand since his high school days. He suffered a broken fibula his senior year of high school, a Grade 3 ankle sprain at Ohio State, a torn ACL with the Ravens in 2021, needed a procedure to relieve him of knee tightness in 2022 (only played eight games), and tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season with Baltimore. Hopefully his latest malady won't cost him significant time going forward.