While the Baltimore Ravens likely want to just get Week 12 over with at this point, they are benefiting now that their head-to-head matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is being rescheduled for the third time. Thanks to the NFL pushing this game to Wednesday, that now opens the door for the Ravens to have both Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins in the fold offensively, according to the NFL Network. The rescheduling now clears the 10-day isolation period for both backs, making them eligible to play.

Of course, the Ravens will still be without a lot of key pieces to the offense as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, and receiver Willie Snead are among the players ineligible to play after being placed on the reserve/COVID list. Defensively, Baltimore will be without the likes of pass rushers Calais Campbell and Matt Judon.

While this Ravens team clearly won't be 100% by the time we get to this thrice rescheduled game, having Dobbins and Ingram in the backfield to help out starter Robert Griffen III shouldn't be overlooked. Dobbins has specifically started to take off over the last month. In his previous four games, he's averaging 4.81 yards per carry and totaled 226 yards and a touchdown. He's also hauled in six of his eight targets over that stretch for an additional 29 yards. Ingram, meanwhile, has taken a bit of a backseat in the Ravens rushing attack as the rookie is starting to break out, but still has 232 yards on 4.1 yards per carry in eight games played this season.

J.K. Dobbins BAL • RB • 27 Att 72 Yds 380 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

As the Ravens get two key pieces to their backfield back for this game, it is worth noting that the Steelers won't have their starting running back James Conner for this matchup after he landed on the reserve/COVID list. Mike Tomlin told reporters that second-year running back Benny Snell will be Pittsburgh's feature back against Baltimore.

On top of this game being rescheduled, the NFL has also pushed Baltimore's Week 13 game with the Dallas Cowboys to Tuesday, Dec. 8 and the Steelers will face the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 7.