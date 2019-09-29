Jabrill Peppers and Landon Collins exchange words, former Giants safety quiet on the field in potential revenge game

Landon Collins once said he wanted to retire as a member of the New York Giants, but that sentiment quickly changed after the team decided not to re-sign him this past offseason. The Giants opted to let Collins hit the open free agent market where the Washington Redskins signed him to the largest contract for a safety in NFL history -- six years, $84 million. The Giants' rebuttal was to trade for 2017 first-round draft pick and fellow safety Jabrill Peppers.

During the Giants' 24-3 win over the Redskins in Week 4, Peppers returned an interception for a touchdown wearing Collins' old No. 21 in blue and Collins was kept off the stat sheet. In the game's closing seconds, Collins went over to jaw at the Giants bench and Peppers wasn't having any of it.

After the game, Peppers took the high road.

"It's a division game, it's definitely more personal, but that's just football," Peppers said after the victory. "I have the utmost respect for those guys, especially Landon, it's all love. When you are playing football, you have to tap into another dimension so you can be the player your team needs you to be. I just didn't turn it off quick enough and I don't think he did, either. Nothing serious, it's all love."

On the other side, Collins wasn't so peachy about the incident around the Giants' sideline. The NFL's highest-paid safety answered "next question" twice when asked about the incident with Peppers. Collins also made it clear he had no interest in seeing Giants general manager Dave Gettleman -- who opted to let him walk in free agency. Collins also told reporters after the game that he didn't feel like he was able to be himself with the Giants as he is now with the Redskins.

"I love these guys I'm around. I'm not stepping on any eggshells. I'm myself. These guys over here, they love me. They respect me. They see me as a captain and a role model, so it's awesome."

Veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins has played with both Collins and Peppers and doesn't think their sideline spat was a big deal at all.

"I wasn't even over there, but I'm sure it wasn't anything that major. I'm sure they'll talk about it later, call each other and apologize, but it's just part of football."

This was supposed to be a revenge game for Collins who had previously been outspoken about his disdain for Gettleman's decision to let him sign elsewhere in free agency. Instead, it was a breakout game for Peppers who was acquired via trade this offseason to fit into the exact role Collins played in defensive coordinator James Bettcher's system. Collins won't another chance at revenge until Week 16 when the Redskins host the Giants.