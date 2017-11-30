Jabrill Peppers can't believe the NFL fined him for this hit on Josh Malone

The NFL has made a concerted effort to reduce head injuries in recent years and that has occasionally led to officials penalizing players who made what some could consider legal hits. This brings us to Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers, who on Sunday was flagged for his shot to Bengals receiver Josh Malone.

On Thursday, Peppers revealed that he had been fined $24,000 by the league --- and, yes, he plans to appeal.

Here's the play in question:

And here's what it looked like to Cincinnati Enquirer photographer Sam Greene, who took these images from the end zone:

"I don't know what they want us to do, especially in terms of football's a violent game," Peppers said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I don't know why they're trying to take the violence out of it. I think they're trying to make it too friendly."

And even though Peppers said after the game that he thought the official made the right call, he has since reconsidered, especially since he figured the league would review the play and conclude that he wasn't trying to hurt Malone.

"I thought after the game, they'll review it and see I didn't maliciously try to hit a guy helmet to helmet," Peppers explained. "I was just trying to make a play and dislodge him from the ball. ...

"I just feel like any kind of violent collision, they just flag. As a DB, what do you want us to do? When you go low, you're a dirty player and the torque from the hit folds a receiver and his helmet comes down on your helmet, they still throw the flag. You can barely touch those guys when they're running their route. Now you can barely tough them when they're catching the ball."

It's also worth noting that while Peppers was flagged, there was no call for defensive holding or pass interference against cornerback Jamar Taylor, who clearly grabs Malone's right arm forcing him to make a one-handed catch before Peppers hits him.

Meanwhile, Browns coach Hue Jackson hasn't changed his opinion -- he maintains that Peppers' hit was completely and unequivocally legal.

"I stand on what I said (Sunday)," Jackson said on Monday afternoon. "I will not change from that. I think it was a good play by our player."

Peppers, a first-round pick who signed a four-year, $10,3 million deal this offseason, tweeted this after the league notified him his paycheck would be a little light this week:

"I don't have ($24,000) to give like that," he said.