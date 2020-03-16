Jack Conklin agrees to a three-year deal with the Browns, per report

The Cleveland Browns are making strides in shoring up their offensive line, as they have reportedly grabbed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Conklin has agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million that includes $30 million guaranteed. He earns $20 million in the first year and will only be 28-years-old when the deal expires.

After missing the beginning of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL, Conklin rebounded in a big way with the Titans in 2019. He started in all 19 games and helped running back Derrick Henry rush for a league-high 1,540 yards as Tennessee made it all the way to the AFC Championship game.

While competition was expected to be fierce for Conklin, the Browns were always considered a favorite to land the former No. 8 overall pick out of Michigan State. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that he wants to improve his offensive line in Cleveland. Chris Hubbard wasn't incredible on the right side and the Browns have problems on the left due to Greg Robinson's recent arrest. Conklin played on the right side during his first four seasons in Tennessee, so that's where he figures to play in Cleveland this year.

Schefter reports that Conklin wanted to keep the contract short due to the projected increases in the salary cap. Over at Spotrac, one of the leading providers of NFL contract and salary cap information, they had projected Conklin's estimated contract at six years, $90,163,388 with an average salary of $15 million per year. That average would have fallen underneath four other tackles, including the Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan -- who makes an average of $16 million per year.

Conklin is not the only big free agent the Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with on Monday, as they are also prepared to make Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end in the league.