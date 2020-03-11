Jack Conklin free agency 2020: Best landing spots, updates, projected contract, rumored teams and more

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin is set to hit the free agency market for the first time in his career this offseason. The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has started all 57 games he has played in for the Titans, but the team declined his fifth-year option ahead of the 2019 season, which means his future with the franchise is questionable.

Conklin has been a bit inconsistent since entering the league. He appeared to be a star on the rise in his rookie season, but took a couple steps backwards over the next two years. After missing the beginning of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL, Conklin rebounded in 2019. He started in all 19 games for the Titans and helped running back Derrick Henry rush for a league-high 1,540 yards. Conklin has sure earned himself a big contract extension in 2020, but will the Titans be the team to offer him it?

As we move forward toward the start of NFL free agency, this will serve as the hub for all Conklin-related free agent updates. From the latest rumors to his projected contract on the open market, the top landing spots and a lot more; when it comes to his free agency we will have it all here.

Top landing spots for Conklin

The Titans would like to keep Conklin and he would like to remain in Tennessee, but it's not likely that they will be the team to offer him the best contract. Giants right tackle Mike Remmers is hitting free agency, and Conklin would be an obvious upgrade in New York. Joe Judge would also like to shore up his offensive line for Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones as well. Likewise, Kevin Stefanski wants to improve his offensive line in Cleveland. Chris Hubbard wasn't incredible on the right side and the Browns have problems on the left due to Greg Robinson's recent arrest. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Conklin will have many suitors, but is not expected to land with the Jets. He says that the Jets like him, but the competition will be intense. Still, I think you have to include them on this list. As for the Seahawks, Germain Ifedi and George Fant are set to hit free agency, and Seattle will want to invest in a stud offensive lineman to keep their prized quarterback upright.

Projected market value for Conklin in free agency

Over at Spotrac, one of the leading providers of NFL contract and salary cap information, they have projected Conklin's estimated contract at six years, $90,163,388 with an average salary of $15 million per year. That average would fall underneath four other tackles, including the Titans' own left tackle, Taylor Lewan -- who makes an average of $16 million per year.

Scouting report on Conklin (pros and cons):

Pros:

Only 25-years-old and talented. Nasty and physical specimen.

Possesses ideal size at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds.

Fairly durable, started all 16 games three out of four seasons.

Cons:

Average athlete

Set to receive big money. Who is willing to make him one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the league and out-bid everyone else? As Schefter said, competition will be "intense."

Rumors, reports and updates

Jack Conklin hopes to re-sign with Titans

Monday, March 9: "Definitely, in a perfect world, I would love to be back here and be with this team and be with my guys, that's for sure," Conklin said. "The bond we've created over this year is one of the closest I've ever been (at part of), the closest O-line I've been a part of. So it would be awesome to still be a part of it next year."

Read more from Jordan Dajani's story, here.

Conklin listed as one of best free agent offensive tackles

Thursday, Feb. 13: CBS NFL writer Jared Dubin broke down the 10 best free agent offensive tackles this offseason, and has Conklin near the top of the list. Check out his piece, here.