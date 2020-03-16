Jack Conklin free agency 2020 recap: Contract details, scouting report, free agent timeline, and more
Conklin is one of the best offensive tackles hitting the market this offseason
Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin was set to hit free agency and be one of the most highly-touted offensive linemen on the market. While many expected a bidding war, Conklin surprised everyone by agreeing to terms with the Cleveland Browns on Monday afternoon -- the first day of the league's legal tampering period. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Conklin has agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million that includes $30 million guaranteed. He earns $20 million in the first year and will only be 28-years-old when the deal expires.
The former No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft started all 57 games he played in for the Titans, but the team declined his fifth-year option ahead of the 2019 season, which made his future with the franchise questionable. Conklin has been a bit inconsistent since entering the league. He appeared to be a star on the rise in his rookie season, but took a couple steps backwards over the next two years. After missing the beginning of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL, Conklin rebounded in 2019. He started in all 19 games for the Titans and helped running back Derrick Henry rush for a league-high 1,540 yards.
Here's a look at his offseason before agreeing to sign with the Browns.
Scouting report on Conklin (pros and cons):
Pros:
- Only 25-years-old and talented. Nasty and physical specimen.
- Possesses ideal size at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds.
- Fairly durable, started all 16 games three out of four seasons.
Cons:
- Average athlete
- Possibly hidden in pass pro by Tennessee's system -- heavy play-action, a lot of tight end help and a lot of run plays
Free agent timeline
Conklin agrees to terms with the Browns
Monday, March 16: The Cleveland Browns are making strides in shoring up their offensive line, as they have reportedly grabbed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Conklin has agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million that includes $30 million guaranteed. He earns $20 million in the first year and will only be 28-years-old when the deal expires.
Read more from Jordan Dajani's story, here.
Jack Conklin hopes to re-sign with Titans
Monday, March 9: "Definitely, in a perfect world, I would love to be back here and be with this team and be with my guys, that's for sure," Conklin said. "The bond we've created over this year is one of the closest I've ever been (at part of), the closest O-line I've been a part of. So it would be awesome to still be a part of it next year."
Read more from Jordan Dajani's story, here.
Conklin listed as one of best free agent offensive tackles
Thursday, Feb. 13: CBS NFL writer Jared Dubin broke down the 10 best free agent offensive tackles this offseason, and has Conklin near the top of the list.
