Jack Conklin hopes to re-sign with Titans: 'In a perfect world I would love to be back here'

The Tennessee Titans have some big decisions to make this offseason regarding their quarterback and running back, but an important decision also looms at offensive tackle. The Titans have already locked down Taylor Lewan on the left side for the next few years, but what happens on the right side with Jack Conklin remains to be seen.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Michigan State is set to hit the open market this offseason -- which is something Conklin knew was coming. Back in May, the Titans made the decision to decline his fifth-year option, and his career has had its fair share of ups and downs. As a rookie in 2016, Conklin started all 16 games and earned First-Team All-Pro honors, but took a step backwards in his second season and tore his ACL against the New England Patriots in the playoffs. The injury forced him to miss the beginning of the 2018 season, and made it difficult to assess his development.

Conklin bounced back in 2019, however, as he started all 19 games and helped running back Derrick Henry rush for a league-high 1,540 yards.

"To be able to come back, to be healthy, to be back confident, I felt like I definitely got back to my old ways," Conklin said of last season, according to the Titans' official website. "I definitely felt good and felt like I good and felt I got better this year and became an even better player than in years past. I think I got more comfortable as the year went on, and I definitely grew a lot this year. And I am very happy with how this team performed and to be a part of a team that had the leading rusher in the NFL while making the AFC Championship. I couldn't really have thought of a better year."

It was a great way to wrap up his fourth season, as Conklin clearly proved he's a legitimate starting offensive tackle in this league and demonstrated that he knows how to battle back from adversity. With free agency now on the horizon, Conklin made it clear that he would love to remain in Nashville.

"Definitely, in a perfect world, I would love to be back here and be with this team and be with my guys, that's for sure," Conklin said. "The bond we've created over this year is one of the closest I've ever been (at part of), the closest O-line I've been a part of. So it would be awesome to still be a part of it next year."

In four seasons, Conklin has started in all 57 games he has played in. The Titans have just north of $50 million in cap space according to overthecap.com, but also have big decisions to make concerning Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Sure, Conklin would like to remain in Tennessee, but the Titans may not be the team offering him the most enticing contract.