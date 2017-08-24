Jack Del Rio reveals how much Donald Penn will play vs. Cowboys

When Oakland Raiders starting left tackle Donald Penn ended his holdout on Wednesday, the immediate question was when he'd return to game action.

The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!

Well, head coach Jack Del Rio gave us that answer on Thursday when he was asked about the veteran. As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, Del Rio stated that Penn will play in Saturday's game vs. the Cowboys, but not a ton.

Jack Del Rio on LT Donald Penn: "It's good to have him back. ... We'll get him a few reps" Saturday vs. Cowboys. Will be eased in. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 24, 2017

This move makes a lot of sense. While the coaching staff likely wants to get Penn back into the action in order to get him readjusted to the speed of the game, they also don't want to overdo it with him.