PHILADELPHIA -- Jack Driscoll didn't find out until 11:30 he may be starting at right tackle in place of Lane Johnson. Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland gave him a call and told him to be ready to go.

That wasn't a problem for Driscoll, who has been called for emergency duty for Johnson before. This time it was different. There wasn't going to be a repeat of the Week 6 disaster in the Meadowlands this time around.

"It's my job to be ready at any time,'' Driscoll said. "When Stout (Stoutland) called me, he always had that confidence in me. I have confidence in myself too. I just have to go out there and execute. I just want to go out there and play my best and help our team win games."

Driscoll avenged his performance in Week 6 against the New York Jets in his first start of the season. He allowed just one pressure in 35 pass-blocking snaps in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, which was on the Eagles' first offensive play from scrimmage. Zero pressures allowed since, overcoming a poor start in New York that may have been arguably Driscoll's worst performance.

Driscoll allowed a sack and eight pressures in 42 pass-blocking snaps filling in for Johnson in that rainy Week 6 affair in the Meadowlands, a whomping 19.0% pressure rate. He played just six snaps since, knowing his number could be called at any minute in case Johnson goes down with an injury.

That day came Sunday. Driscoll rang the bell.

"Our job is to be ready at any time. Whether its the first play of the game or before the game," Driscoll said. "I don't wanna be the reason why we go in there and can't execute and we can't be good on offense. No matter when my number is called, I'll be ready to go."

Pressed into filling in for Johnson for emergency duty twice before in his four-year career, Driscoll allowed a sack and 10 pressures in 91 pass-blocking snaps -- a 9.1% pressure rate. Sunday's performance was significantly better, an underrated aspect why the Eagles were able to come back and win in the first place.

"Jack stepped in and played a hell of a game," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "He played a hell of a game after being put on the spot and this isn't the first time this happened...It's being ready and having an opportunity.

"I know as a competitor, Jack was ready for the opportunity after how the Jets game went. He was ready this time around."

The Eagles always had confidence in Driscoll and his ability to step in on short notice. On Sunday, he made sure they were proven right.