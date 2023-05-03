Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is in trouble with the law. On Wednesday, the younger Mahomes was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, per KCTV5. He was booked on a $100,000 bond, and an arraignment hearing has been set for May 5.

This arrest stems from an incident that took place earlier this year at an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant where Mahomes was accused of assaulting a waiter and the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, who he allegedly grabbed by the neck and forcibly kissed.

The Kansas City Star reported that on a Saturday in late February, Mahomes and his entourage arrived at Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge. Mahomes was reportedly familiar with the owner of the establishment due to a friendship with the owner's stepdaughter, and his group went downstairs to an office for employees. When a 19-year-old waiter tried to enter the room to retrieve a water bottle, Mahomes allegedly shoved him.

Mahomes later reportedly asked to speak with the owner, Vaughn, about the shoving incident. During this meeting, Mahomes grabbed her neck and kissed her multiple times without her consent. Videos of the incident were circulated online.

"I was in shock," Vaughn told The Star. "Like you're a child and he was trying to say 'we should be a power couple, and I'm like 'clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Mahomes' attorney, Brandan Davies, denied the allegations in a statement released in March.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."