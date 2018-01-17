Jacksonville bakery says thanks to Ben Roethlisberger, ships him seven turnovers

When Ben Roethlisberger ponders how the Jacksonville Jaguars upset his Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the AFC Championship Game, he won't have to do so on an empty stomach.

Cinotti's Bakery, a Jacksonville Beach-based shop, announced on Facebook this week that it shipped Roethlisberger seven freshly baked turnovers in exchange for the quarterback's own seven turnovers in the Steelers' pair of losses to the Jaguars this season.

CInotti's Bakery, based in Jacksonville, announces it has shipped turnovers to Ben Roethlisberger. Cinotti's Bakery

"Dear Big Ben," the bakery chirped, "We wanted to thank you for the amazing season so far. Beating you this year not once but twice in the 'Burgh ... well, that was amazing! We appreciated the turnovers you gave us over our season so, in return, we wanted you to get a taste of seven turnovers. So here are our very best apple, blueberry and cherry turnovers! Sincerely, the amazing city of Jacksonville or, as you know it, Sacksonville."

A handwritten thank-you to Roethlisberger is also pictured in the bakery's Facebook post, as well as shots of Cinotti's employees preparing to ship a box of the turnovers to Heinz Field.

No word on whether Cinotti's will sponsor any of Ben's untimely picks or fumbles beyond 2017.