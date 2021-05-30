A new era is set to begin for the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting with Trevor Lawrence as the team's next franchise quarterback and Urban Meyer as the head coach to lead the franchise back to prominence. Aside from the 2017 season where Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars haven't recorded a winning season since 2007.

Jacksonville has landed a bevy of top-five draft picks, but have failed to find the franchise quarterback to take the organization to the playoffs. The Jaguars are banking on Lawrence to be that quarterback, eliminating the ghosts of Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles -- two pillars of the franchise's failures over the last decade.

Meyer was a surprising hire, but he's trying to establish a culture in Jacksonville that goes beyond the signing of Tim Tebow. Jacksonville had a strong draft as Meyer has been working to create a deep roster in order to compete with the top-tier teams in the league. The Jaguars may have a rough 2021 season, but this team will be one of the more exciting squads in the league with Lawrence starting games every week.

Jacksonville will win more than one game in 2021. How many will the Jaguars rack up in year one of the Meyer-Lawrence era? Let's take a quick dive into their schedule:

(Over/Under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook)

Week 1 at Houston Texans

Line: Texans +2.5

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

The Jaguars couldn't have asked for a better Week 1 opponent -- especially if Deshaun Watson is out. Lawrence throws for 300 yards in his debut and Jacksonville gets Meyer his first win in the NFL. This will be a performance that makes Jaguars fans excited for what's to come.

Prediction: Jaguars win

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos

Opponent win total: N/A

Who knows who the quarterback for the Broncos will be at this point, but Jacksonville is set to give this talented Denver roster a tough task in its home opener. Denver's secondary will give Lawrence fits in this one -- as this game won't be easy for the rookie sensation.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Opponent win total: O/U 8.0

Kyler Murray and all of Arizona's receivers will be a problem for Jacksonville's young secondary. The Jaguars will be battle tested early and often with this aerial attack.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 1-2

Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Cincinnati will see the game plan Arizona used and mimic it to attack Jacksonville. The Jaguars will be able to counter by getting pressure on Joe Burrow and the offense will engage in a shootout. Lawrence has a late game-winning drive for an upset win on the road.

Prediction: Jaguars win

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The AFC South rivalry renews in Jacksonville, one which the Titans have had the upper hand on for the last half-decade. Derrick Henry owns Jacksonville and not much will charge here, even if the Jaguars' run defense has improved.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 2-3

Week 6 vs. Miami Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 9.0

The Dolphins are a good team, even if this is a rematch of the 2019 National Championship game between Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. Tua has the edge in this one, as he'll be fired up to face off against the Jaguars defense. Miami's defense will have its way against Jacksonville's offensive line.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 2-4

Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks

Opponent win total: O/U 10.0

Russell Wilson isn't going to find a way to lose to the Jaguars -- is he? Lawrence and the Jaguars will put up a fight, but it's hard to win games in Seattle. Jacksonville will play well coming out of the bye week.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 2-5

Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

This gauntlet of games isn't getting any easier for Jacksonville, as Josh Allen and the Bills come to town. Allen and Stefon Diggs have a big day as Jacksonville's secondary continues to bite them.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 2-6

Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 10.0

The Jaguars typically play the Colts tough (they even beat Indianapolis last year), but this is a game the Colts can't afford to lose at home if they wish to win the AFC South. James Robinson impresses against a solid Colts rush defense.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 2-7

Week 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Opponent win total: O/U 10.0

Unfortunately the Jaguars have such a tough schedule, hiding the progress Lawrence and this offense is making -- which will show against a strong 49ers defense. The Jaguars score 20 points, but that's not enough to beat the 49ers.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 2-8

Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

The Falcons just won't be as dynamic without Julio Jones, meaning this is a winnable game for the Jaguars. A big game for James Robinson and Travis Etienne will give Jacksonville its first win since Week 4

Prediction: Jaguars win

Projected record: 3-8

Week 13 at Los Angeles Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

The Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL and this offense is going to be more explosive with Matthew Stafford at the helm. Los Angeles has a rough defense that will test the Jaguars offensive line. This will be a unit Jacksonville will look to significantly improve in 2022 in order to protect its quarterback.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 3-9

Week 14 at Tennessee Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Like earlier in the season, Tennessee is going to be a mismatch for Jacksonville -- a rivalry the Jaguars just can't seem to take the upper hand in. The Jaguars will compete in a shootout led by a big day from Lawrence -- it just won't be enough.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 3-10

Week 15 vs. Houston Texans

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

Houston will be playing for the No. 1 pick at this point, which isn't a game Jacksonville should lose. A big day by Jacksonville's running game gets the Jaguars to quadruple their win total from last year.

Prediction: Jaguars win

Projected record: 4-10

Week 16 at New York Jets

Opponent win total: O/U 6.0

A matchup of the top two picks in the draft will be one of the more intriguing games on the Week 16 slate. Lawrence gets the better of Wilson with a four-touchdown game.

Prediction: Jaguars win

Projected record: 5-10

Week 17 at New England Patriots

Opponent win total: O/U 9.0

Jacksonville will have an opportunity to play spoiler in New England, a game the Patriots have to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Expect the Jaguars to put up a fight, but the Patriots defense is pretty good.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 5-11

Week 18 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 10.0

This game will mean more to Indianapolis than Jacksonville as the Colts are fighting for the AFC South title. Jacksonville has already had a successful season and will be building toward competing for a .500 season -- or better -- in 2022.

Prediction: Jaguars lose

Projected record: 5-12