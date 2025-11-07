The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have found their temporary home for the 2027 NFL season while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations. The team is expected to use Orlando's Camping World Stadium for that campaign, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The next step for the Jaguars is to receive approval from NFL owners -- likely at next month's virtual league meetings. Once approved, the Jaguars can make an official announcement.

The approval process for a temporary home stadium is the same as extending a lease with an existing facility. The league and 75% of team owners must agree to allow a team to use the venue.

The Jaguars earlier this year submitted a report to the NFL on potential home sites for the 2027 season, summarizing their evaluation of various cities and stadiums and providing a recommendation to the league. Team president Mark Lamping said in May 2024 that Gainesville's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Orlando's Camping World Stadium were the two sites under consideration. Camping World Stadium is no stranger to the NFL as it hosted Pro Bowls from 2017-20 and again the last two seasons.

How Jaguars trade deadline acquisition Jakobi Meyers' 'superpower' is a solution to the team's biggest problem Jordan Dajani

How many games the Jaguars would actually play in Orlando is to be determined. The franchise has played at least one game in London every year since 2013 and is already scheduled to play once at Wembley Stadium in 2027. They could play up to three games in London during their season away from Jacksonville.

The renovations to EverBank Stadium will keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville "for decades to come," the team said in 2024. They will begin after the conclusion of the 2025 season and wrap up in time for the 2028 campaign. The Jaguars will remain at EverBank Stadium next year during the project, but capacity will be temporarily limited to approximately 43,500 fans.

Renovations include a widened stadium footprint, approximately four times larger than the current one. The redesigned EverBank Stadium will feature technology and a shade canopy to reduce heat retention by 70%. It will also include a 360-degree concourse, increased space for football operations, better vertical transportation and other updated infrastructure. The initial renovation proposal outlined a $1.4 billion budget with the team and city of Jacksonville contributing $625 million apiece. The city will foot the bill for the remaining $150 million without any tax increases.

Stadium renovations will also disrupt the annual college football rivalry game between Florida and Georgia. The programs will move away from EverBank Stadium during the 2026 and 2027 seasons, instead hosting the neutral-site contest at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.