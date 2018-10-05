Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: Can NFL's No. 1 defense ground Patrick Mahomes?

Jaguars vs. Chiefs could be an answer to the age-old question concerning unstoppable forces and immovable objects. The Chiefs lead the league in points this season with 145, while the Jaguars lead the NFL in defensive yards allowed per game and average points per game at 14.

One of the matchups to look out for in this game will be Tyreek Hill vs. Jalen Ramsey. Hill's blazing speed is well-documented throughout the league, as is Ramsey's penchant for shutting down top receivers. Ramsey has talked a lot this offseason, and this game will be a golden opportunity for him to put his money where his mouth is against an offense that's proven to be extremely versatile early in the year. When Hill said he was excited to go up against the best, Ramsey simply called Hill a "return specialist."

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell is joined by David Samson to break down the dynamics of this game heading in. The relentless Chiefs offense will have its work cut out for it against a stingy Jaguars defense. The two also talk about Ramsey talking about his opponents, and what effects that can have on game day when he actually runs into them. He's backed it up so far, but the Chiefs will be his toughest test yet.

